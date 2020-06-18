All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1162 N La Salle St

1162 N La Salle Dr · (920) 475-9668
Location

1162 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2589 · Avail. now

$2,589

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Modern one bedroom in Old Town. One month free! - Property Id: 289510

Beautiful kitchen with European flat panel cabinetry & Granite slab waterfall countertops, Floor to Ceiling, PRIVATE BALCONY, Outdoor escape with a heated pool, hot tub, loungers and daybeds, Outdoor fire pits and kitchens with BBQs, Steam room, sauna, and oversized jacuzzi, 24/7 Fitness center and COMPLIMENTARY wellness and yoga classes, Indoor/outdoor sport courts, Business center. Mae Birtch | Real Estate Consultant | Downtown Apartment Company LLC | Phone: 920-475-9668 My services are entirely FREE to you. I'm here to help find your perfect apartment and have access to over 180 buildings! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Property Id 289510

(RLNE5815078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 N La Salle St have any available units?
1162 N La Salle St has a unit available for $2,589 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 N La Salle St have?
Some of 1162 N La Salle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 N La Salle St currently offering any rent specials?
1162 N La Salle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 N La Salle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 N La Salle St is pet friendly.
Does 1162 N La Salle St offer parking?
No, 1162 N La Salle St does not offer parking.
Does 1162 N La Salle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1162 N La Salle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 N La Salle St have a pool?
Yes, 1162 N La Salle St has a pool.
Does 1162 N La Salle St have accessible units?
No, 1162 N La Salle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 N La Salle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1162 N La Salle St has units with dishwashers.
