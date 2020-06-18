1162 N La Salle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna yoga

Modern one bedroom in Old Town. One month free! - Property Id: 289510



Beautiful kitchen with European flat panel cabinetry & Granite slab waterfall countertops, Floor to Ceiling, PRIVATE BALCONY, Outdoor escape with a heated pool, hot tub, loungers and daybeds, Outdoor fire pits and kitchens with BBQs, Steam room, sauna, and oversized jacuzzi, 24/7 Fitness center and COMPLIMENTARY wellness and yoga classes, Indoor/outdoor sport courts, Business center. Mae Birtch | Real Estate Consultant | Downtown Apartment Company LLC | Phone: 920-475-9668 My services are entirely FREE to you. I'm here to help find your perfect apartment and have access to over 180 buildings! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

