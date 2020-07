1155 W Madison

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*Email, please, for fastest response*AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! LOFT-STYLE 2BED/2BA CORNER CONDO UNIT IN DESIRABLE WEST LOOP/NEAR WEST SIDE LOCATION! RESTAURANTS, CAFES, BARS, PARKS, SKINNER SCHOOL DISTRICT - VERY POPULAR! UNIT FEATURES: EAST/WEST/NORTH VIEWS (SUNSET VIEWS!), BALCONY, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, CENTRAL A/C, DISHWASHER, OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING RM W/BREAKFAST BAR, FIREPLACE, HIGH CEILINGS W/EXPOSED DUCTWORK, CARPET IN BEDRMS, DUAL SINK MASTER BED, 2 SOAKING TUBS, AND MORE! PETS NEGOTIABLE W/ADD'L PET FEE. (1) ATTACHED GARAGE PARKING SPACE!NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONE-TIME MOVE-IN FEE ( Condo Association Move-In Fees). $50 APP FEE, PER TENANT 18. VERIFIABLE INCOME APPROX $102,000, CLEAN BACKGROUNDS. Tenant will pay a monthly bundled service fee of $30, which includes building services and regulatory compliance.*EMAILS ONLY PLEASE DURING THIS BUSY RENTAL SEASON.*Listed by Licensed IL Leasing Agent Ashley BogertWestward360, LLC