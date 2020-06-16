1134 W GRANVILLE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious and Bright Corner 2 Bedroom, Parking Included. Next to Red Line!

Very Spacious and bright corner apartment with North and East City and Lake Views, Floor to Ceiling Windows and Large Balcony that is perfect for grilling. Split 2BR 2BA with Hardwood Floors and generous bedroom sizes. Open Kitchen with Island, dishwasher, plenty of cabinets and Granite/Stainless throughout. Living/Dining combo has enough room for Table and/or Office. Master bedroom with good sized walk in closet and attached bath. Full size In Unit W/D. Indoor Garage Parking and storage locker included, as well as central Heat, Central Air and Gas. Walk to Whole Foods, Loyola and the beach. 1 Min to Granville Red Line. Small pets okay. Sorry, no smoking.