Chicago, IL
1134 W GRANVILLE AVE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:01 PM

1134 W GRANVILLE AVE

1134 West Granville Avenue · (312) 965-7391
Location

1134 West Granville Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious and Bright Corner 2 Bedroom, Parking Included. Next to Red Line!
Very Spacious and bright corner apartment with North and East City and Lake Views, Floor to Ceiling Windows and Large Balcony that is perfect for grilling. Split 2BR 2BA with Hardwood Floors and generous bedroom sizes. Open Kitchen with Island, dishwasher, plenty of cabinets and Granite/Stainless throughout. Living/Dining combo has enough room for Table and/or Office. Master bedroom with good sized walk in closet and attached bath. Full size In Unit W/D. Indoor Garage Parking and storage locker included, as well as central Heat, Central Air and Gas. Walk to Whole Foods, Loyola and the beach. 1 Min to Granville Red Line. Small pets okay. Sorry, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE have any available units?
1134 W GRANVILLE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE have?
Some of 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1134 W GRANVILLE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE does offer parking.
Does 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE have a pool?
No, 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 W GRANVILLE AVE has units with dishwashers.
