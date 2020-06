Amenities

Looking for a great unit; your look is now over! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with hardwood floors in dining area and living room area. Living room as well as the dining room is very spacious. Here is a blast from the past; a walk-in pantry and a eat in kitchen. You can then top off this fantastic unit with an enclosed porch for those evenings you want to relax after work. Schedule your private showings today! This will not last long!