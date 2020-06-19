1118 West 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious three bedroom one and a half bathroom apartment is in the heart of East Pilsen. The massive bedrooms have tons of storage and large windows, which let in a ton of natural light. This unit features exposed brick, hardwood floors, in-unit washer and dryer, and a large private deck. Enjoy everything East Pilsen has to offer, including restaurants, shops, Thalia Hall, Addams/Medill Park, and public transportation. Available June 1. Pets ok. The landlord will re-paint and deep clean the apartment before a new lease.