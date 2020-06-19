All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:25 AM

1118 West 17th Street

1118 West 17th Street · (312) 953-4998
Location

1118 West 17th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious three bedroom one and a half bathroom apartment is in the heart of East Pilsen. The massive bedrooms have tons of storage and large windows, which let in a ton of natural light. This unit features exposed brick, hardwood floors, in-unit washer and dryer, and a large private deck. Enjoy everything East Pilsen has to offer, including restaurants, shops, Thalia Hall, Addams/Medill Park, and public transportation. Available June 1. Pets ok. The landlord will re-paint and deep clean the apartment before a new lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 West 17th Street have any available units?
1118 West 17th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 West 17th Street have?
Some of 1118 West 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1118 West 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 West 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1118 West 17th Street offer parking?
No, 1118 West 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1118 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 West 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 1118 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1118 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 1118 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 West 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
