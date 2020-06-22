All apartments in Chicago
1114 West Leland Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:14 AM

1114 West Leland Avenue

1114 W Leland Ave · (773) 609-4720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1114 W Leland Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Large one bedroom, one bathroom with full size laundry IN UNIT! PARKING INCLUDED! Rich hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, cheery cabinets and nice crown molding. Large whirlpool bathtub. AMAZING outdoor spaces including ROOF TOP DECK with skyline views and weekly movie night with the community. Monthly rent INCLUDES CABLE AND INTERNET! NO DETAIL MISSED! A must see! One reserved parking space included, additional spaces available on the street and possible parking spaces for rent nearby as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 West Leland Avenue have any available units?
1114 West Leland Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 West Leland Avenue have?
Some of 1114 West Leland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 West Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1114 West Leland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 West Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1114 West Leland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1114 West Leland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1114 West Leland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1114 West Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 West Leland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 West Leland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1114 West Leland Avenue has a pool.
Does 1114 West Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1114 West Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 West Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 West Leland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
