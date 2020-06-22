1114 West Leland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Large one bedroom, one bathroom with full size laundry IN UNIT! PARKING INCLUDED! Rich hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, cheery cabinets and nice crown molding. Large whirlpool bathtub. AMAZING outdoor spaces including ROOF TOP DECK with skyline views and weekly movie night with the community. Monthly rent INCLUDES CABLE AND INTERNET! NO DETAIL MISSED! A must see! One reserved parking space included, additional spaces available on the street and possible parking spaces for rent nearby as well.