Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
10934 S Vernon Ave
Last updated April 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

10934 S Vernon Ave

10934 South Vernon Avenue · (773) 542-3296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10934 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60628
Roseland

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2bed/1bath · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom units. These units come with hardwood floors, brand new appliances, new counter tops, new back porches, new cabinets in kitchen, huge living rooms, water is included.....available immediately!!!!

12 month lease required
$50 application fee
Water is included
$500 Move in fee
Must make 2 times the rent amount (net)
No evictions within the past 10 years
No felonies within 10 years
Must be 21 years old
No pets over 50lbs ($250 non-refundable pet deposit)

Call/Txt
773-542-3296

(RLNE2055877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10934 S Vernon Ave have any available units?
10934 S Vernon Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 10934 S Vernon Ave have?
Some of 10934 S Vernon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10934 S Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10934 S Vernon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10934 S Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10934 S Vernon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10934 S Vernon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10934 S Vernon Ave does offer parking.
Does 10934 S Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10934 S Vernon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10934 S Vernon Ave have a pool?
No, 10934 S Vernon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10934 S Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 10934 S Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10934 S Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10934 S Vernon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10934 S Vernon Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

