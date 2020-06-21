All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:25 AM

10808 South Rhodes Avenue

10808 South Rhodes Avenue · (312) 597-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10808 South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60628
Roseland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Georgian, ready for you to move in! This recently rehabbed, 2-story plus basement home just needs you to bring your furniture. Amazing hardwood floors through-out home with separate dining and living room area. Kitchen is simply stunning white with all around stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This home boasts modern lighting though-out including recessed lighting. Basement space includes a finished recreation area, laundry/storage room and a half bath. Good size bedrooms. Fenced large back yard space. Very close to historical Pullman, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10808 South Rhodes Avenue have any available units?
10808 South Rhodes Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 10808 South Rhodes Avenue have?
Some of 10808 South Rhodes Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10808 South Rhodes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10808 South Rhodes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10808 South Rhodes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10808 South Rhodes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 10808 South Rhodes Avenue offer parking?
No, 10808 South Rhodes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10808 South Rhodes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10808 South Rhodes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10808 South Rhodes Avenue have a pool?
No, 10808 South Rhodes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10808 South Rhodes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10808 South Rhodes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10808 South Rhodes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10808 South Rhodes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
