10808 South Rhodes Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous Georgian, ready for you to move in! This recently rehabbed, 2-story plus basement home just needs you to bring your furniture. Amazing hardwood floors through-out home with separate dining and living room area. Kitchen is simply stunning white with all around stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This home boasts modern lighting though-out including recessed lighting. Basement space includes a finished recreation area, laundry/storage room and a half bath. Good size bedrooms. Fenced large back yard space. Very close to historical Pullman, shopping and restaurants.