Chicago, IL
1054 West Lawrence Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

1054 West Lawrence Avenue

1054 West Lawrence Avenue · (727) 433-4941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1054 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
media room
Beautiful, bright and spacious Uptown 3 bed/2 bath located on the 3rd floor. Comfortable and bright open floor plan features stunning kitchen with refinished cabinetry, quartz counter tops and newer stainless steel appliances, including brand new Milieu dishwasher. Crown molding, 9-ft ceilings, and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. New gas fireplace in main living area. Marble bathrooms with whirlpool tub and separate steam shower in the master bath. Brand new front loading Washer/Dryer in-unit. All closets with brand new custom built-ins. Central AC and furnace brand new in June of 2020 with Nest thermostat. Secure keyless entry to unit. Private balcony. Elevator building with attached heated garage parking included in rent! Desirable historic Uptown location, steps away from Aragon Theater and Lawrence Red Line CTA station. Close to retail/restaurants/nightlife. Within 5 minute's walk to scenic Lake Shore Drive and Lake Michigan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 West Lawrence Avenue have any available units?
1054 West Lawrence Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 West Lawrence Avenue have?
Some of 1054 West Lawrence Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 West Lawrence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1054 West Lawrence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 West Lawrence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1054 West Lawrence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1054 West Lawrence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1054 West Lawrence Avenue offers parking.
Does 1054 West Lawrence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1054 West Lawrence Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 West Lawrence Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1054 West Lawrence Avenue has a pool.
Does 1054 West Lawrence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1054 West Lawrence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 West Lawrence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 West Lawrence Avenue has units with dishwashers.
