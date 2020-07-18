1054 West Lawrence Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful, bright and spacious Uptown 3 bed/2 bath located on the 3rd floor. Comfortable and bright open floor plan features stunning kitchen with refinished cabinetry, quartz counter tops and newer stainless steel appliances, including brand new Milieu dishwasher. Crown molding, 9-ft ceilings, and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. New gas fireplace in main living area. Marble bathrooms with whirlpool tub and separate steam shower in the master bath. Brand new front loading Washer/Dryer in-unit. All closets with brand new custom built-ins. Central AC and furnace brand new in June of 2020 with Nest thermostat. Secure keyless entry to unit. Private balcony. Elevator building with attached heated garage parking included in rent! Desirable historic Uptown location, steps away from Aragon Theater and Lawrence Red Line CTA station. Close to retail/restaurants/nightlife. Within 5 minute's walk to scenic Lake Shore Drive and Lake Michigan.