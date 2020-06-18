All apartments in Chicago
1050 West Cornelia Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

1050 West Cornelia Avenue

1050 West Cornelia Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1050 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
new construction
dogs allowed
New Construction 1 Bed Available in Prime Wrigleyville Location!
Stunning 1 bedroom apartment 2 Blocks to Wrigley Field! Spacious floor plan, modern kitchen & bath. Laundry in-unit. Cats welcome. Great location close to all the hotspots of Lakeview and Wrigleyville. Easy access to transportation. Short walk to the Lake. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
New Construction, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 West Cornelia Avenue have any available units?
1050 West Cornelia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 West Cornelia Avenue have?
Some of 1050 West Cornelia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 West Cornelia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1050 West Cornelia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 West Cornelia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 West Cornelia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1050 West Cornelia Avenue offer parking?
No, 1050 West Cornelia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1050 West Cornelia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 West Cornelia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 West Cornelia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1050 West Cornelia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1050 West Cornelia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1050 West Cornelia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 West Cornelia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 West Cornelia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
