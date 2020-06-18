1050 West Cornelia Avenue

Amenities
New Construction 1 Bed Available in Prime Wrigleyville Location!
Stunning 1 bedroom apartment 2 Blocks to Wrigley Field! Spacious floor plan, modern kitchen & bath. Laundry in-unit. Cats welcome. Great location close to all the hotspots of Lakeview and Wrigleyville. Easy access to transportation. Short walk to the Lake. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
New Construction, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
