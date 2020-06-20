All apartments in Chicago
1043 W Webster Ave 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1043 W Webster Ave 1

1043 West Webster Avenue · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1043 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Lincoln Park 4 bed 3 bath. Duplex Down, HWF! - Property Id: 276236

Classic Chicago 3 story walk-up in the heart of Lincoln Park on a gorgeous tree lined street!! This is a huge 1st floor duplex-down 4 bed 3 bath has over 2,000SF!! The apartment features: hardwood floors, modern kitchen and baths, in-unit washer & dryer, central air and secured intercom entry. DePaul University and the Fullerton Red line are only a 5 min walk away!! The dining and entertainment options are all around you!! Schedule your video tour TODAY! Sorry no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276236
Property Id 276236

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 W Webster Ave 1 have any available units?
1043 W Webster Ave 1 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 W Webster Ave 1 have?
Some of 1043 W Webster Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 W Webster Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1043 W Webster Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 W Webster Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1043 W Webster Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1043 W Webster Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1043 W Webster Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1043 W Webster Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1043 W Webster Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 W Webster Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1043 W Webster Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1043 W Webster Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1043 W Webster Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 W Webster Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1043 W Webster Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
