Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:13 AM

1040 North Orleans Street

1040 North Orleans Street · (773) 851-5840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1040 North Orleans Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this updated, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in the Near North Side neighborhood! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and opens to the combination living and dining area. The balcony off the dining is perfect for entertaining! The main floor is all living space with a half bathroom, and all three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the lower level. The bedroom facing East, has its own enclosed patio. Rent includes water, garbage, snow removal and 1 garage parking spot. Close to Seward Park, many restaurants and shops, and all that the Near North Side has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 North Orleans Street have any available units?
1040 North Orleans Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 North Orleans Street have?
Some of 1040 North Orleans Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 North Orleans Street currently offering any rent specials?
1040 North Orleans Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 North Orleans Street pet-friendly?
No, 1040 North Orleans Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1040 North Orleans Street offer parking?
Yes, 1040 North Orleans Street does offer parking.
Does 1040 North Orleans Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 North Orleans Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 North Orleans Street have a pool?
No, 1040 North Orleans Street does not have a pool.
Does 1040 North Orleans Street have accessible units?
No, 1040 North Orleans Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 North Orleans Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 North Orleans Street has units with dishwashers.
