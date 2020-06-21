1040 North Orleans Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this updated, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in the Near North Side neighborhood! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and opens to the combination living and dining area. The balcony off the dining is perfect for entertaining! The main floor is all living space with a half bathroom, and all three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the lower level. The bedroom facing East, has its own enclosed patio. Rent includes water, garbage, snow removal and 1 garage parking spot. Close to Seward Park, many restaurants and shops, and all that the Near North Side has to offer!