1039 West Newport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657 Lakeview
Price and availability
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1039 W Newport.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
This building offers 2 to 4 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1240 to 2480 sq.ft.
- Hardwood floors - NEW windows throughout - Deck - In-unit laundry - Parking included behind building - Professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - No security deposit
Newport & Sheffield
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if co-signer
Move-in Fees: $350 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.
Does 1039 W Newport have any available units?
1039 W Newport doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 W Newport have?
Some of 1039 W Newport's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 W Newport currently offering any rent specials?
1039 W Newport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 W Newport pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 W Newport is pet friendly.
Does 1039 W Newport offer parking?
Yes, 1039 W Newport offers parking.
Does 1039 W Newport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 W Newport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 W Newport have a pool?
No, 1039 W Newport does not have a pool.
Does 1039 W Newport have accessible units?
No, 1039 W Newport does not have accessible units.