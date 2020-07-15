1037 West Diversey Pkwy.

Amenities

Property Description: ***Available 7/1 *** --------------------------------------------------- **steps from Diversey - Red Line / Sheffield district bars, restaurants / Clark street bars by WrigleyField *very spacious bright living room *open kitchen equipped with fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave, plenty counter and cabinets space, granite counter tops; two large bedrooms with good closet space, full bathrooms. *hardwood floors, *central air, washer and dryer. Located in the beautiful East Lakeview neighborhood, the building close to transportation, walking distance from buses and CTL brown line and purple line on Diversey and Sheffield; also walking distance from restaurants and coffee shops. Cats are welcomed. **No security deposit, One time non refundable move in fee Facts and Features *Please note: Photos in this ad might be from a similar unit located in the same building. Pricing and availability are subject to change.



Terms: One year lease