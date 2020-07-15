All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1037 West Diversey Pkwy..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1037 West Diversey Pkwy.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

1037 West Diversey Pkwy.

1037 W Diversey Pkwy · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1037 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Property Description: ***Available 7/1 *** --------------------------------------------------- **steps from Diversey - Red Line / Sheffield district bars, restaurants / Clark street bars by WrigleyField *very spacious bright living room *open kitchen equipped with fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave, plenty counter and cabinets space, granite counter tops; two large bedrooms with good closet space, full bathrooms. *hardwood floors, *central air, washer and dryer. Located in the beautiful East Lakeview neighborhood, the building close to transportation, walking distance from buses and CTL brown line and purple line on Diversey and Sheffield; also walking distance from restaurants and coffee shops. Cats are welcomed. **No security deposit, One time non refundable move in fee Facts and Features *Please note: Photos in this ad might be from a similar unit located in the same building. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. have any available units?
1037 West Diversey Pkwy. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. have?
Some of 1037 West Diversey Pkwy.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
1037 West Diversey Pkwy. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. pet-friendly?
No, 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. offer parking?
No, 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. does not offer parking.
Does 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. have a pool?
No, 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. does not have a pool.
Does 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 West Diversey Pkwy. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1037 West Diversey Pkwy.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oliver on LaSalle
1140 North La Salle Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell Street
Chicago, IL 60614
2756 N. Pine Grove
2756 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Harper Court
5134 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St
Chicago, IL 60649
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity