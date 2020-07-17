All apartments in Aurora
1685 Town Center St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1685 Town Center St

1685 Town Center Street · (630) 420-2051
Location

1685 Town Center Street, Aurora, IL 60504
South Farnsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1685 Town Center St · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upscale Loft Style Rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown - NO PETS. Upscale loft style rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown. This second floor unit features loft style volume ceilings and an open floor plan, a cooks kitchen with oval island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a two sided fireplace, dining room, living room and beautiful hardwood floors, in unit laundry, a master suite with private bath with a walk in closet, and a 2-car attached garage with direct unit/garage access. Minimum Credit Scores 650.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4082738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Town Center St have any available units?
1685 Town Center St has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1685 Town Center St have?
Some of 1685 Town Center St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Town Center St currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Town Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Town Center St pet-friendly?
No, 1685 Town Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1685 Town Center St offer parking?
Yes, 1685 Town Center St offers parking.
Does 1685 Town Center St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 Town Center St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Town Center St have a pool?
No, 1685 Town Center St does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Town Center St have accessible units?
No, 1685 Town Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Town Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1685 Town Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
