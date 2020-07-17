1685 Town Center St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Upscale Loft Style Rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown - NO PETS. Upscale loft style rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown. This second floor unit features loft style volume ceilings and an open floor plan, a cooks kitchen with oval island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a two sided fireplace, dining room, living room and beautiful hardwood floors, in unit laundry, a master suite with private bath with a walk in closet, and a 2-car attached garage with direct unit/garage access. Minimum Credit Scores 650.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4082738)