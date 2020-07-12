/
south farnsworth
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:40 PM
114 Apartments for rent in South Farnsworth, Aurora, IL
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1685 Town Center St
1685 Town Center Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1320 sqft
Upscale Loft Style Rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown - NO PETS. Upscale loft style rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown.
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
633 SERENDIPITY Drive
633 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. Great location. 2 Bedrooms Plus Loft. Country kitchen, Breakfast bar & Dining Area, Newer appliances! 1st floor Laundry. 2 car attached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1662 Park Vista Lane
1662 Park Vista Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1296 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 1 mile of South Farnsworth
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
42 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
421 VAUGHN Circle
421 Vaughn Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1587 sqft
GREAT RENTAL UNIT! GREAT SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO I-88 AND METRA. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN THIS HOME. GREAT DECK OFF THE DINING ROOM. 2 BED 2.1 BATHS WITH A NICE SIZED LOFT ON THE 2ND LEVEL. UPGRADED UNIT. NORTH ENTRY. 2 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1933 Turtle Creek Court
1933 Turtle Creek Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY TOWNHOUSE W/CUSTOM FINISHES. MSTR SUITE W/WIC, GREAT ROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FRPL. UPGRADED KITCH W/42" CHERRY CABS, BEVLD CORIAN CTRS, TRAVERTINE BACK SPLASH.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1819 Indian Hill Lane
1819 Indian Hill, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1522 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Indian Hill Lane in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
828 COUNTY LINE Road
828 County Line Road, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1256 sqft
This bright 2-story beauty from the spacious covered front porch, enjoy 10' ceilings on 1st floor.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2508 Reflections Drive
2508 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1906 sqft
Gorgeous, bright and spacious townhouse! Approx. 2,700 SF of finished space (including 800 SF finished basement). Features a great open floor plan and vaulted ceilings, huge loft space. Updated kitchen with granite counters and S.S. appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1810 Hobson Lane
1810 Hobson Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2237 sqft
FABULOUS TWO STORY WITH TWO STORY FRONT ENTRY & LIVING ROOM. OPEN FLOORPLAN. CHERRY STAINED SHAKER STYLE CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PATIO DOOR FROM BREAKFAST AREA TO PRIVATE PATIO.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
401 Breckenridge Drive
401 Breckenridge Drive, Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2226 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM TWO STORY HOME FEATURING TODAY'S FINISHES LOCATED IN THE AWARD-WINNING 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
924 Walter Avenue
924 Walter Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available in July. Perfect Location; 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath ..2 Car Garage.. Background, Income and Credit Check FICO score of 600+..
Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
2450 North Crescent Lane
2450 Crescent Lane South, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2421 REFLECTIONS Drive
2421 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1532 sqft
As you arrive home you get greeted by two story family room with fireplace. Light is everywhere and it's puts you in the excellent mood. You rest a little bit and head out for grocery shopping five minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
837 Liberty Street
837 Liberty Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1200; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1250.00; IMRID23786
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
907 Liberty Street
907 Liberty Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1134 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
661 Lincoln Station Drive
661 Lincoln Station Drive, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1330 sqft
This 2 Bedroom End Unit home comes complete with a LOFT, 2 & 1/2 Baths, Full 2 CAR Garage and FULLY Equipped Kitchen. No more going outside to do laundry. The FULL Size Washer & Dryer are upstairs next to the bedrooms (where they belong).
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2353 Reflections Drive
2353 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath has everything you're looking for. Tons of living space, oversized eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, and more. Huge master bedroom, with an enormous walk-in closet. Good sized second bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
409 Beach Street
409 Beach Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Completely rehabbed coach house, two bedrooms, all new vinyl hardwood thru-out, freshly painted, new blinds, new white cabinet eat-in kitchen, new appliances. Sunny and spacious.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
340 Abington Woods Drive North
340 Abington Woods Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1698 sqft
End unit townhome. Newer carpeting throughout, freshly painted, full finished basement with tons of storage. Large spacious rooms. Backs to open area.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
384 JAMESTOWN Court
384 Jamestown Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Spacious unit backing to pond! Family Rm w/fireplace. Master bath vaulted ceiling walk in closet both w/tub and shower. Oak rails, New paint and Carpet. kitchen with 42" cabinet and Black appliances. Second floor laundry and mechanicals.
Results within 5 miles of South Farnsworth
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
