/
/
kendall county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
130 Apartments for rent in Kendall County, IL📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
16 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
13 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2509 Concord Court
2509 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2308 sqft
Spacious 2/story home located in Montgomery on cul-de-sac overlooking pond, 9ft ceilings on 1st floor, fireplace in family room and open to kitchen, 2nd floor bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Separate dining room and eat in kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
3770 Pope Court
3770 Pope Court, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1600 sqft
Set in the beautiful City of Plano, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2504 Concord Court
2504 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2250 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
502 Foli Street
502 Foli Street, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1700 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1608 Shady Oak Road
1608 Shady Oak Road, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2110 sqft
Fabulous house in Theodore's Ridge! The first level offers a dining room, 1/2 bath, kitchen and living room, a great big laundry room with attached 2 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1203 Violet Lane
1203 Violet Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
Great 1/2 duplex with 2 bedrooms and loft. Full basement. Large Master Bedroom with private full bath. Washer/dryer included. Fenced yard. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Use of Pool and clubhouse included in rent.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
154 Bertram Drive
154 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sought after Bristol Bay Clubhouse Community one bedroom condo features Kitchen with breakfast bar and reach in pantry. Master bedroom has large walk-in-closet with organizer shelves. Living room with neutral carpeting. 1 car detached garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 Orchid St
1406 Orchid Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Yorkville! - Located in beautiful Autumn Creek Condominium Association in the City of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3821 Bailey Rd
3821 Bailey Road, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
3821 Bailey Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Yorkville - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4587 Garritano St, Unit C
4587 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
You Will Love This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
678 Lincoln Station
678 Lincoln Station Drive, Kendall County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
678 Lincoln Station Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath in Oswego - Set in the quaint village of Oswego, Illinois, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2500 Light Road
2500 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR (1) BEDROOM CONDO IN DEER RUN * BRIGHT & UPDATED BEAUTIFULLY * WASHER / DRYER IN UNIT * WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING * AMPLE PARKING SPACE * GREAT LOCATION * Rent includes heat, water, and garbage, tenant is only responsible for
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2021 Matthew Drive
2021 Matthew Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2021 Matthew Drive in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
312 Boulder Hill Pass
312 Boulder Hill Pass, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1092 sqft
NEWER FLOORING, NEWER APPLIANCES. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH. 1 LEVEL RANCH. WOOD TRIM & DOORS! NEWER PAINTED INTERIOR. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OAK CABS & PANTRY! CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS! ATTACHED 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2917 Courtney Street
2917 Courtney Street, Plano, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1382 sqft
Move In Ready! Lots of Natural Light.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2259 Beresford Drive
2259 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1656 sqft
Wow! Completely remodeled home! New LVT floor, carpet & tile. New 42 inch Shaker kitchen with Granite. New stainless steel appliance set & new washer dryer. 3 Large bedrooms, a loft (perfect for home office) and 2 full baths on top level.
1 of 58
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3044 Troon Drive
3044 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
This 2 Story Property is Ready Now. New Flooring Throughout.........No Carpets......Find Everything You Need: 3 Bedrooms, Plus A Loft, 2nd Floor Laundry room , 2 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, Open Concept Kitchen With A Pantry.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Saugatuck Road
12 Saugatuck Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1933 Turtle Creek Court
1933 Turtle Creek Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY TOWNHOUSE W/CUSTOM FINISHES. MSTR SUITE W/WIC, GREAT ROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FRPL. UPGRADED KITCH W/42" CHERRY CABS, BEVLD CORIAN CTRS, TRAVERTINE BACK SPLASH.
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
661 Lincoln Station Drive
661 Lincoln Station Drive, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1330 sqft
This 2 Bedroom End Unit home comes complete with a LOFT, 2 & 1/2 Baths, Full 2 CAR Garage and FULLY Equipped Kitchen. No more going outside to do laundry. The FULL Size Washer & Dryer are upstairs next to the bedrooms (where they belong).
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
509 Gregory Lane
509 Gregory Lane, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 509 Gregory Lane in Plano. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kendall County area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, IL
Downers Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILChannahon, ILPlainfield, ILOswego, ILYorkville, ILMorris, ILNorth Aurora, IL