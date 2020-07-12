/
fox valley
135 Apartments for rent in Fox Valley, Aurora, IL
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
$
8 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
500 Station Blvd
500 Station Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Looking to sublet a 1 bedroom/ 1bath in Naperville (in a 2b/2.5bath unit). This apartment is in a newly renovated complex, includes modern appliances and beautiful amenities (love the gym & pool).
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4242 Central Park Ln
4242 Central Park Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
4242 Central Park Ln - Property Id: 309982 Recently updated, lots of lighting, premium blinds, close to shopping, Metra & highway. 204 school district. Kids park is at a walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
231 Half Moon Circle
231 Half Moon Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1268 sqft
Available For Rent August 1st! Spacious home with 3 bedrooms plus large fully finished, walkout basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters, new dishwasher 2019 and new light fixtures.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
423 North Commerce Street
423 Commerce Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 423 North Commerce Street in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
494 Grosvenor Lane
494 Grosvenor Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1895 sqft
Fantastic townhome available for lease starting August 8th. 3 bedrooms & 2.1 baths plus unfinished basement for storage! Attached 2-car garage, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, huge kitchen with maple cabinets & granite.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4125 Winslow Court
4125 Winslow Ct, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1777 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH BASEMENT!!! Conveniently located in Aurora with award winning District 204 Schools! This 3 Bedroom "Braeden" with a BASEMENT- part of the Charlestown Collection, features 9 Ft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
103 Heather Glen Drive
103 Heather Glen Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1343 sqft
Great Oakhurst location for this Heather Glen 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Absolutely move in condition and well maintained unit. A large living room great for entertaining, kitchen w/ceramic backsplash and plenty of cabinets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
337 Springlake Lane
337 Springlake Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1189 sqft
Completely refreshed throughout: Newer paint, carpets & flooring, updated bathrooms and newer appliances. This spacious 3 bed 2 bath is ready for a tenant. This second floor units welcoming layout offers comfortable living and entertaining spaces.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
406 Quaker Hill Court
406 Quaker Hill Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1052 sqft
Welcome to your new home!! Open Layout Concept. Fantastic Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Spacious Living/Dining Area. Large Master Bedroom with Sitting Area and Walk In Closet. Sliding Glass Doors to Private Patio Area. In-Unit 2nd Floor Laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Fox Valley
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
860 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
30 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
7 Units Available
Brittany Springs
2504 Bordeaux Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
Walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, conference room, playground, pool, and tennis court. Conveniently located off State Route 34. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
14 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2410 Oneida Ln
2410 Oneida Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
NAPERVILLE TOWN HOME NEAR RT 59 METRA STATION - Property Id: 316705 Move-In ready, all NEW INTERIOR 1412 SQ FT. 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome 4 BLOCKS FROM RT 59 METRA STATION AND 2 MILES TO I-88. ACCLAIMED NAPERVILLE SCHOOL District 204.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4043 MARBLE Court
4043 Marble Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
An ideal family home in a lovely neighborhood. This end unit townhome is the largest model in this subdivision. It has 3 bdrms (2 with walk-in closets), a spacious kitchen wth Maple cabinets, two & one-half baths and attached 2-car garage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
83 St. Croix Court
83 Saint Croix Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Three Bedroom Townhouse with Amazing View - Three bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Aurora, Naperville schools. Stunning views of the water from your deck! Full unfinished basement and one car garage. Located in a cul de sac.
