123 Apartments for rent in Aurora, IL with balcony

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Farnsworth
14 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fox Valley
32 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Big Woods Marmion
27 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
South East Villages
53 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Big Woods Marmion
27 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Waubonsee
38 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Far East
9 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Far East
1 Unit Available
83 St. Croix Court
83 Saint Croix Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Three Bedroom Townhouse with Amazing View - Three bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Aurora, Naperville schools. Stunning views of the water from your deck! Full unfinished basement and one car garage. Located in a cul de sac.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
4125 Winslow Court
4125 Winslow Ct, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1777 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH BASEMENT!!! Conveniently located in Aurora with award winning District 204 Schools! This 3 Bedroom "Braeden" with a BASEMENT- part of the Charlestown Collection, features 9 Ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2497 Frost Drive
2497 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2497 Frost Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
384 BUNKER HILL Circle
384 Bunker Hill Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1052 sqft
Immediate move in ready home ofers LOCATION, LOCATION!! This home offers dark walnut colored wood laminate flooring in LR/DR with white doors and trim. Newer appliances and-Ceramic tile in kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
1074 Park Hill Circle
1074 Park Hill Cr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in 204 School district. Fantastic location! Unit features 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings in Master suite and 2nd floor laundry. Hardwood flooring in living room and ceramic in kitchen. Young Elementary close to home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Far East
1 Unit Available
1306 Amaranth Drive
1306 Amaranth Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2053 sqft
FOR LEASE! WONDERFUL HOME IN THE CHICORY PLACE SUBDIVISION! 3 BEDROOMS! 2 1/2 BATHROOMS! FINISHED BASEMENT W/RECREATION AREA AND PRIVATE OFFICE! FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE! EAT-IN KITCHEN W/LOTS OF CABINETS, NEWER STOVE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE AND

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
397 Springlake Lane
397 Springlake Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1189 sqft
2nd floor large unit with a balcony. Washer and dryer in the unit. Good size rooms, walk in closet, master bedroom with master bath, eat-in kitchen, separate dining, a lot of closets. Fireplace. 1 car garage with storage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
462 Thomas Paine Court
462 Thomas Paine Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1052 sqft
Private End-Unit with relaxing patio and privacy fence. Beautiful views from all windows. Wonderful, quiet neighborhood. Great flow to this 2 bedroom, 2 story townhouse. Large master bedroom. The washer & dryer are on the 2nd floor.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2421 REFLECTIONS Drive
2421 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1532 sqft
As you arrive home you get greeted by two story family room with fireplace. Light is everywhere and it's puts you in the excellent mood. You rest a little bit and head out for grocery shopping five minutes away.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Waubonsee
1 Unit Available
2291 STOUGHTON Drive
2291 Stoughton Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1632 sqft
As you enter this corner light and bight unit, you get greeted by two story living room to the left and family room with fireplace to the right. Your day is done and you are ready for the dinner.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
3091 Coastal Drive
3091 Coastal Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
This 2 story single family offers 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This home has vaulted ceilings, great natural lighting, large backyard with paver brick patio and beautiful pond views and Harbor Springs Park immediately behind this home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2450 FROST Drive
2450 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1266 sqft
Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Waubonsee
1 Unit Available
3045 ANTON Drive
3045 Anton Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 22nd, 2020! OPEN CONCEPT-RECENT UPGRADES-NEUTRAL CARPET, CERAMIC TILE, LIGHT FIXTURES! ALL NEW WINDOWS 2018.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Aurora, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Aurora renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

