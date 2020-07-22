/
south east villages
125 Apartments for rent in South East Villages, Aurora, IL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
43 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1157 Brockton Court
1157 Brockton Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1157 Brockton Court in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1641 Cumberland Road
1641 Cumberland Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1564 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1641 Cumberland Road in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 8 at 04:43 PM
1 Unit Available
2450 North Crescent Lane
2450 Crescent Lane South, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 1 mile of South East Villages
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
33 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
14 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
23 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
12 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3080 Autumn Lake Drive
3080 Autumn Lake Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1523 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3080 Autumn Lake Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3530 Monarch Circle
3530 Monarch Circle, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3670 sqft
Delightful home in White Eagle. Lots of light from the Four Seasons glass sunroom streams in Family room and kitchen. Formal living and dining rooms. 9Ft ceilings on first floor. Den with built in bookcases.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2598 CAPITOL Avenue
2598 Capitol Avenue, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1192 sqft
Amazing fully remodeled rental available now! Soaring 2 story family room, fireplace, fresh paint/carpet, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, 2 car attached garage & 2nd story laundry! No pets and minimum 650 credit score.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Creston Circle
104 Creston Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed, 2 bath condo with desirable open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout main living area. Excellent location near I-88, Route 59 Metra Train Station, Mariano's and so much more! Private 2nd story balcony. Generous sized bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2394 Sunshine Lane
2394 Sunrise Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1628 sqft
Fantastic, end unit, 3 bd, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, largest 2 story townhouse model in Summit Fields! This very clean, customized unit has 9' ceilings, plenty of storage space, hardwood floor foyer, & white trim & crown molding.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
100 CRESTON Circle
100 Creston Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is a nice two-story end unit. With 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with one car garage. Ready t move in! Close to shopping and train station.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1528 Normantown Road
1528 Normantown Road, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1052 sqft
LOVELY TOWNHOME WITH NICE UPDATES LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT. FRESH PAINT, NEWER CARPET, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, ESPRESSO CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1661 Charlotte Circle
1661 Charlotte Circle, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1661 Charlotte Circle in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2366 SUNRISE Circle
2366 Sunrise Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Inviting two story town home in a great location! Beautiful landscaped hard floors throughout the first floor, stylish light fixtures, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances.Two nice sized bedrooms and two full baths upstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1043 Meadowridge Drive
1043 Meadowridge Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2156 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! READY TO MOVE IN! 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME WITH DISTRICT 204 SCHOOLS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPGRADED FLOORING, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE FIRST FLOOR INSTALLED LAST YEAR, NEWER AC/FURNACE.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3013 Anton Drive
3013 Anton Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3013 Anton Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2557 Hillsboro Boulevard
2557 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1192 sqft
Move in Ready 2 story townhouse with 2 story living room ceilings. Popular open floor plan.Great kitchen with 42 inch cabinets. New wood laminate floors on both 1st and 2nd .
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1933 Turtle Creek Court
1933 Turtle Creek Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY TOWNHOUSE W/CUSTOM FINISHES. MSTR SUITE W/WIC, GREAT ROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FRPL. UPGRADED KITCH W/42" CHERRY CABS, BEVLD CORIAN CTRS, TRAVERTINE BACK SPLASH.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1810 Hobson Lane
1810 Hobson Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2237 sqft
FABULOUS TWO STORY WITH TWO STORY FRONT ENTRY & LIVING ROOM. OPEN FLOORPLAN. CHERRY STAINED SHAKER STYLE CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PATIO DOOR FROM BREAKFAST AREA TO PRIVATE PATIO.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Heather Glen Drive
103 Heather Glen Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1343 sqft
Great Oakhurst location for this Heather Glen 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Absolutely move in condition and well maintained unit. A large living room great for entertaining, kitchen w/ceramic backsplash and plenty of cabinets.
1 of 21
Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
880 Meadowridge Drive
880 Meadowridge Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2305 sqft
Great home, 2 story foyer, extra large master bedroom and bath, 3 additional bedrooms, light bright kitchen with dinette, family room has fireplace, extra room in great finished basement, large fenced yard, walk to school, shopping. District 204
