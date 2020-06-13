Apartment List
/
IL
/
st charles
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

167 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, IL

📍
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,245
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
49 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3021 LANGSTON Circle
3021 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1718 sqft
Outstanding townhome with 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lights,FIREPLACE, 3 BEDROOMS, 2,1 BATH, LAUNDRY ON MAIN FLOOR. Kitchen features 42 inch oak cabinets, quartz counter tops, ALL SS APPLIANCES.Painted in today colors.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3007 Langston Circle
3007 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2014 sqft
SUNNY BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT LOCATED IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HARVEST HILLS BACKING TO OPEN GREEN! COVERED FRONT PORCH LEADS INTO AN INVITING FOYER ~ LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINESTS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOOR + ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
737 Pheasant Trail
737 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 737 Pheasant Trail in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
718 Prairie Street
718 Prairie Street, St. Charles, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3329 sqft
Beautiful Newer Construction, energy efficient home, open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. In Town Convenience close to restaurants, parks, shopping, Elementary/Middle . Low maintenance exterior & yard. No association fees.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3215 Renard Lane
3215 Renard Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3215 Renard Lane in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1326 INDIANA Street
1326 Indiana Street, St. Charles, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
SIMPLY AMAZING!! 2000 SQ FT 4 Bedroom/2 Bath COMPLETELY REHABBED Penthouse Condo with Attached Garage. FEATURES: OPEN Concept Living Room/Dining Room& SEPARATE Family Room with Balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
117 Birch Lane
117 Birch Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1645 sqft
Remington Glen!! Just like New !! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
256 South 18th Street
256 South 18th Street, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER . FANTASTIC 3BR/1.5 BATH RANCH HOME WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT AND DEEP GARAGE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY . DEEP ONE CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE DRIVEWAY FOR ADDITIONAL CARS.
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9 Simpson Street
9 Simpson Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
905 sqft
***2 BDRM / UPDATED UNITS / W&D IN BUILDING / 2+ PARKING / PETS ALLOWED / LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE*** -2 Bdrm (Master w/walk in closet) -Stainless Appliances include dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave -Eat in kitchen and separate dining area

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
403 MAYBORNE Lane
403 Mayborne Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful rental in Awesome Geneva location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1302 West State Street
1302 West State Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious second floor unit! Newer kitchen with dining area, large walk in pantry, ceramic floors kitchen and bath, recently refinished original wood floors in living room and master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,246
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
522 North River Street
522 North River Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
935 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1244 Brandywine Circle
1244 Brandywine Circle, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
367 Harvest Lane
367 Harvest Lane, South Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
728 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom, one bath condo! Very quiet and desirable location! There has been so much done here! This unit is ready for someone to move in and enjoy it!!! NEW STOVE, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT(WOOD

Median Rent in St. Charles

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in St. Charles is $1,288, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,516.
Studio
$1,110
1 Bed
$1,288
2 Beds
$1,516
3+ Beds
$1,939
City GuideSt. Charles
Sure, the lazy dog may be man's best friend. But some people recognize the true skill of that quick brown fox. St. Charles residents are some of those people, having made the city slogan "Pride of the Fox".

A river runs through the exact center of St. Charles, a city which is repeatedly referred to as a "suburb" of Chicago. With 40 miles between you and the Second City, the term is a bit of a stretch. St. Charles is currently sitting on its municipal laurels after being named one of the "150 Great Place in Illinois." Meanwhile, downtown proper has the 19th century charm of a postcard and a picturesque riverfront that looks like the cover of a nautical Sports Illustrated.

Finding an Apartment

If you don't mind a slight case of wind chill in the winter, then a riverfront property is a great bet.

Neighborhoods

As with everywhere else in the world, finding a clean, well-run and affordable apartment is going to be the most important aspect of your decision.

Living

You may be used to the Red Line if you're coming from Chicago, but don't count on reliable, or even robust, public transit in St. Charles. If you live downtown, walking, running or biking are fine options to get around, but a car is essential for trips further away than your local coffee shop.

The river is a focal point both for community activities and festivals. The annual Riverfest kicks off the summer with a fox hunt (not the furry kind - the clue kind), Dragon Boat races and a carnival. When the river isn't occupied by giant wooden dragons or sailboats, locals like to stake out a place on the banks for some fishing.

If you're in need of some permanent rest and relaxation or if you're ready to leave the city and its denizens behind, then check out St. Charles. It's a pretty foxy place to be.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in St. Charles?
In St. Charles, the median rent is $1,110 for a studio, $1,288 for a 1-bedroom, $1,516 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,939 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Charles, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Charles?
Some of the colleges located in the St. Charles area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to St. Charles?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Charles from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

Similar Pages

St. Charles 1 BedroomsSt. Charles 2 Bedrooms
St. Charles Apartments with GymSt. Charles Apartments with Pool
St. Charles Dog Friendly Apartments