116 Apartments for rent in South Elgin, IL📍
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 34
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 17
Named as one of Money Magazine's best 100 places to live in America, South Elgin is the embodiment of the well-rounded American community. It has a rich sense of history -- check out the Trolley Museum to learn about electric trolley cars -- and a thriving community. Located in Kane County, Illinois, the population for South Elgin was approximately 22,224 as of 2012. South Elgin is also one of the best places to live in Illinois, with a closeness to the natural beauty of the Fox River that just can't be beat.
Are you looking for an apartment to rent or other rental home options in South Elgin? If so, you have come to the right place. You will find the information you need to help you make the right choices while searching for the apartment of your dreams in an speedy manner.
Put in the Leg Work
Sometimes, you'll find a real gem of a place to rent when you look around the area instead of relying solely on the information on real estate websites and in the classifieds section of the newspaper. Aside from the possibility of finding an unlisted housing rental, getting out and exploring gives you a more authentic, first-hand idea of the neighborhood.
Scope Out the Areas of Interest
If you favor party scenes or vibrant night life, check out the entertainment scene in South Elgin to see if it's a good fit. Note that South Elgin is not exactly the life of the party, unless the party is a children's birthday party. But seriously, South Elgin does have its share of nightlife. However, most of the entertainment in this community is more on the tame side.
Pet Policies
One of the most vital steps to take when looking for places to rent is to find out the pet policies of that particular rental property. Not all places welcome pets, and some places charge fees such as security deposits and maintenance fees for allowing residents to keep pets on the premises. Call ahead to find out the specific pet policies for your prospective house rentals, including the number of pets residents are allowed to keep. You don't want to leave Fluffy out in the cold.
Come Prepared
The rental agreements for various leasing offices in South Elgin differ, with different packages to suit different individuals. Some of the packages might include a hefty safety deposit, which could be up to one month's rent, and no inclusion of utilities like gas, electric, and water. Other options can offer a mixed package that might include utilities. Inspect each apartment to find out whether the place uses gas or electric, and what the windows are like. You'll want to make sure that they are as tightly sealed as possible to minimize the amount of cold air that seeps in--a factor that is especially important during the substantial Illinois winters. The aim is to reduce costs as much as possible, since nobody likes paying an arm and a leg in heating bills.
Now that you've decided to move to South Elgin, it's time to decide which neighborhood is the one for you.
Village Center
The South Elgin Village Center is a main focal point for the entire South Elgin village. Most of the homes in this area tend to fall into the owner-occupied category, with houses that date back from the 1940s to newer homes built in the 1990s. If you are looking for a 1 bedroom apartment or a 2 bedroom apartment, you will find it difficult to locate in South Elgin Village Center. The commute from the Village Center to various places of interest is good, with a norm of between 15 and 30 minutes.
Youngsdale
Youngsdale is a neighborhood with a mixture of old and new homes. Some of the homes are only one or two years old, while the older ones date from the 1970s. One of the unique characteristics of the Youngsdale neighborhood is the charm of the ubiquitous row houses and attached homes. If you like row houses, then you will surely love Youngsdale, as a high percentage of the residential homes here are built in that fashion.
Sycamore Rd/Oak Dr
The Sycamore Rd/Oak Dr neighborhood rental rate is one of the most popular in South Elgin. Many of the newer homes were built in the 2000s, just like the Youngsdale Neighborhood. Most residential property in this area is occupied by the owners and is mostly in the form of townhomes and three to five bedroom single-unit homes. Most of the residents in this neighborhood have lived here for a while, creating a deep sense of community among the neighbors. You could say it's kind of like the Mayberry of the Midwest.
South Elgin is a truly charming and community-driven area, with the added charm of the Fox River, Fox River Trail, and several nature and forest preserves for nature lovers to revel in. Despite the evolution of South Elgin into a suburban town, it still retains some old-world charm from its early days as a rural farming community, mostly in its lingering sense of community among the residents of the area. Some favorite places to eat include the popular Stanley's Ale House and Restaurant, or Giordano's. If you like Thai food, then you'll enjoy the authentic food at Thai Town. Nature lovers will find a lot to do at Fox River, with activities such as kayaking, fishing, and canoeing.
Getting Around
Transportation is an important factor when looking for a new place, since getting from one point to the next can take all day where public transportation limited. If the location of your apartment is far from your job or other places of interest, you might be looking at a lengthy commute. A smart way to figure out if your commute is acceptable is to test-drive the distance between your target apartment and areas of interest, such as work, school, shopping centers, hospitals, and other important places. In South Elgin, the commute is a bit long, considering residents face an average of 33 minutes getting to work. Transportation in South Elgin includes the PACE bus service, which runs from Monday through Friday, as well as the Metra and Kane transit systems, so you've got a few options of you prefer taking the bus.