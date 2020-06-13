Apartment List
/
IL
/
south elgin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

116 Apartments for rent in South Elgin, IL

📍
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,246
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
367 Harvest Lane
367 Harvest Lane, South Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
728 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom, one bath condo! Very quiet and desirable location! There has been so much done here! This unit is ready for someone to move in and enjoy it!!! NEW STOVE, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT(WOOD

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
732 Robertson Road
732 Robertson Road, South Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2542 sqft
Beautiful Sunsets on the Waterfront! ~ 4 bedroom home on the Fox River. ~ Large fenced yard, shade trees...
Results within 1 mile of South Elgin

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
425 Morgan Street
425 Morgan Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1560 sqft
Remodeled in 2020 - new refrigerator, stove, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, furnace, water heater, and laundry room. New Central AC coming in the Spring! Very large unit - 3 bedrooms plus 2 separate living areas - 1,560 square feet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2381 Cottonwood Drive
2381 Cottonwood Drive, Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2557 sqft
Lots of Room to Roam!! 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights Balcony Offering Views of Family Room. All Appliances, Butler Panty, Door off Eating area leads to Deck with Great Backup that Overlooks Open Area.
Results within 5 miles of South Elgin
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,245
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
49 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near West Elgin
1 Unit Available
325 Locust St
325 Locust Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Unit of a Charming 2 Flat is Ready for you to Call Home! You are welcomed into the spacious Living Room boasting a Trayed Ceiling, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Original Trim Work, and new Wood

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Country Knolls
1 Unit Available
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
725 Ripple Brook Ln
725 Ripple Brook Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/01/20 725 Ripple Brook Ln - Property Id: 290537 Beautiful view from lakefront 2 story town-home w/loft on the east side of Elgin in Cobbler's Crossing. 5 min. walking distance to shopping and grocery (Jewel-Osco), CPA, SubWay ...

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
248 Waverly Drive
248 Waverly Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1130 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car attached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large family room in lower level. Sliding doors leading to patio and fenced yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
544 N Aldine Avenue
544 North Aldine Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1609 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3021 LANGSTON Circle
3021 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1718 sqft
Outstanding townhome with 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lights,FIREPLACE, 3 BEDROOMS, 2,1 BATH, LAUNDRY ON MAIN FLOOR. Kitchen features 42 inch oak cabinets, quartz counter tops, ALL SS APPLIANCES.Painted in today colors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast
City GuideSouth Elgin
South Elgin, home of the famous Fox River Trolley Museum! When Christmas comes along, take a ride on their Polar Express!

Named as one of Money Magazine's best 100 places to live in America, South Elgin is the embodiment of the well-rounded American community. It has a rich sense of history -- check out the Trolley Museum to learn about electric trolley cars -- and a thriving community. Located in Kane County, Illinois, the population for South Elgin was approximately 22,224 as of 2012. South Elgin is also one of the best places to live in Illinois, with a closeness to the natural beauty of the Fox River that just can't be beat.

Tips for Moving to South Elgin

Are you looking for an apartment to rent or other rental home options in South Elgin? If so, you have come to the right place. You will find the information you need to help you make the right choices while searching for the apartment of your dreams in an speedy manner.

Put in the Leg Work

Sometimes, you'll find a real gem of a place to rent when you look around the area instead of relying solely on the information on real estate websites and in the classifieds section of the newspaper. Aside from the possibility of finding an unlisted housing rental, getting out and exploring gives you a more authentic, first-hand idea of the neighborhood.

Scope Out the Areas of Interest

If you favor party scenes or vibrant night life, check out the entertainment scene in South Elgin to see if it's a good fit. Note that South Elgin is not exactly the life of the party, unless the party is a children's birthday party. But seriously, South Elgin does have its share of nightlife. However, most of the entertainment in this community is more on the tame side.

Pet Policies

One of the most vital steps to take when looking for places to rent is to find out the pet policies of that particular rental property. Not all places welcome pets, and some places charge fees such as security deposits and maintenance fees for allowing residents to keep pets on the premises. Call ahead to find out the specific pet policies for your prospective house rentals, including the number of pets residents are allowed to keep. You don't want to leave Fluffy out in the cold.

Come Prepared

The rental agreements for various leasing offices in South Elgin differ, with different packages to suit different individuals. Some of the packages might include a hefty safety deposit, which could be up to one month's rent, and no inclusion of utilities like gas, electric, and water. Other options can offer a mixed package that might include utilities. Inspect each apartment to find out whether the place uses gas or electric, and what the windows are like. You'll want to make sure that they are as tightly sealed as possible to minimize the amount of cold air that seeps in--a factor that is especially important during the substantial Illinois winters. The aim is to reduce costs as much as possible, since nobody likes paying an arm and a leg in heating bills.

South Elgin Neighborhoods

Now that you've decided to move to South Elgin, it's time to decide which neighborhood is the one for you.

Village Center

The South Elgin Village Center is a main focal point for the entire South Elgin village. Most of the homes in this area tend to fall into the owner-occupied category, with houses that date back from the 1940s to newer homes built in the 1990s. If you are looking for a 1 bedroom apartment or a 2 bedroom apartment, you will find it difficult to locate in South Elgin Village Center. The commute from the Village Center to various places of interest is good, with a norm of between 15 and 30 minutes.

Youngsdale

Youngsdale is a neighborhood with a mixture of old and new homes. Some of the homes are only one or two years old, while the older ones date from the 1970s. One of the unique characteristics of the Youngsdale neighborhood is the charm of the ubiquitous row houses and attached homes. If you like row houses, then you will surely love Youngsdale, as a high percentage of the residential homes here are built in that fashion.

Sycamore Rd/Oak Dr

The Sycamore Rd/Oak Dr neighborhood rental rate is one of the most popular in South Elgin. Many of the newer homes were built in the 2000s, just like the Youngsdale Neighborhood. Most residential property in this area is occupied by the owners and is mostly in the form of townhomes and three to five bedroom single-unit homes. Most of the residents in this neighborhood have lived here for a while, creating a deep sense of community among the neighbors. You could say it's kind of like the Mayberry of the Midwest.

Living in South Elgin

South Elgin is a truly charming and community-driven area, with the added charm of the Fox River, Fox River Trail, and several nature and forest preserves for nature lovers to revel in. Despite the evolution of South Elgin into a suburban town, it still retains some old-world charm from its early days as a rural farming community, mostly in its lingering sense of community among the residents of the area. Some favorite places to eat include the popular Stanley's Ale House and Restaurant, or Giordano's. If you like Thai food, then you'll enjoy the authentic food at Thai Town. Nature lovers will find a lot to do at Fox River, with activities such as kayaking, fishing, and canoeing.

Getting Around

Transportation is an important factor when looking for a new place, since getting from one point to the next can take all day where public transportation limited. If the location of your apartment is far from your job or other places of interest, you might be looking at a lengthy commute. A smart way to figure out if your commute is acceptable is to test-drive the distance between your target apartment and areas of interest, such as work, school, shopping centers, hospitals, and other important places. In South Elgin, the commute is a bit long, considering residents face an average of 33 minutes getting to work. Transportation in South Elgin includes the PACE bus service, which runs from Monday through Friday, as well as the Metra and Kane transit systems, so you've got a few options of you prefer taking the bus.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Elgin?
The average rent price for South Elgin rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,580.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Elgin?
Some of the colleges located in the South Elgin area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Elgin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Elgin from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

