116 Apartments for rent in South Elgin, IL

Tips for Moving to South Elgin

Are you looking for an apartment to rent or other rental home options in South Elgin? If so, you have come to the right place. You will find the information you need to help you make the right choices while searching for the apartment of your dreams in an speedy manner.

Put in the Leg Work

Sometimes, you'll find a real gem of a place to rent when you look around the area instead of relying solely on the information on real estate websites and in the classifieds section of the newspaper. Aside from the possibility of finding an unlisted housing rental, getting out and exploring gives you a more authentic, first-hand idea of the neighborhood.

Scope Out the Areas of Interest

If you favor party scenes or vibrant night life, check out the entertainment scene in South Elgin to see if it's a good fit. Note that South Elgin is not exactly the life of the party, unless the party is a children's birthday party. But seriously, South Elgin does have its share of nightlife. However, most of the entertainment in this community is more on the tame side.

Pet Policies

One of the most vital steps to take when looking for places to rent is to find out the pet policies of that particular rental property. Not all places welcome pets, and some places charge fees such as security deposits and maintenance fees for allowing residents to keep pets on the premises. Call ahead to find out the specific pet policies for your prospective house rentals, including the number of pets residents are allowed to keep. You don't want to leave Fluffy out in the cold.

Come Prepared

The rental agreements for various leasing offices in South Elgin differ, with different packages to suit different individuals. Some of the packages might include a hefty safety deposit, which could be up to one month's rent, and no inclusion of utilities like gas, electric, and water. Other options can offer a mixed package that might include utilities. Inspect each apartment to find out whether the place uses gas or electric, and what the windows are like. You'll want to make sure that they are as tightly sealed as possible to minimize the amount of cold air that seeps in--a factor that is especially important during the substantial Illinois winters. The aim is to reduce costs as much as possible, since nobody likes paying an arm and a leg in heating bills.