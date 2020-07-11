Apartment List
146 Luxury Apartments for rent in Aurora, IL

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
41 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
21 Units Available
Fox Valley
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
39 Units Available
Eola Yards
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
29 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Far East
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
30 Units Available
Waubonsee
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2450 Frost Drive
2450 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1266 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 bath attached garage - Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR.

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
500 Station Blvd
500 Station Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Looking to sublet a 1 bedroom/ 1bath in Naperville (in a 2b/2.5bath unit). This apartment is in a newly renovated complex, includes modern appliances and beautiful amenities (love the gym & pool).

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
4242 Central Park Ln
4242 Central Park Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
4242 Central Park Ln - Property Id: 309982 Recently updated, lots of lighting, premium blinds, close to shopping, Metra & highway. 204 school district. Kids park is at a walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Fox Valley
177 gregory st 17
177 Gregory Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint and airy retreat - Property Id: 298014 Open floor ok. With family room dining room. Main bedroom is 15x12 the other is 10x11. All utilities except for electric are included. Close to all major highways. Comes fully furnished with.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Far East
3466 Ravinia Cir
3466 Ravinia Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
3466 Ravinia Cir - Property Id: 301889 3 Bed Room, 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 car garage Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301889 Property Id 301889 (RLNE5907890)

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Far East
83 St. Croix Court
83 Saint Croix Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Three Bedroom Townhouse with Amazing View - Three bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Aurora, Naperville schools. Stunning views of the water from your deck! Full unfinished basement and one car garage. Located in a cul de sac.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South East Villages
3190 Andover Court
3190 Andover Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1626 sqft
Great Rental home sitting on a great corner lot. Walking distance to great 204 school district and parks. Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath home with a 2 car garage.

Last updated July 10 at 01:50am
Contact for Availability
South Farnsworth
747 Serendipity Drive
747 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
2980 Waters Edge Cir
2980 Waters Edge Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1600 sqft
2980 Waters Edge Cir - Property Id: 301886 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Town home in 204 School district. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301886 Property Id 301886 (RLNE5861244)

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2443 Baldwin Court
2443 Baldwin Court, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
A MUST SEE POND VIEW SINGLE FAMILY HOME W/ FULL FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT, FINISHED DECK AND PATIO.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2557 Hillsboro Boulevard
2557 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1192 sqft
Move in Ready 2 story townhouse with 2 story living room ceilings. Popular open floor plan.Great kitchen with 42 inch cabinets. New wood laminate floors on both 1st and 2nd .

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Far East
167 Park Ridge Lane
167 Park Ridge Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1402 sqft
Corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage town home in the Diamond Bay Subdivision. Home has a deck, great for entertaining and a convenient 2nd floor laundry room.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Far East
4012 Boulder Court
4012 Boulder Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1576 sqft
Excellent culdesac location walking distance to Still Middle School, this home features hardwood flooring throughout open concept main level. Kitchen features center island breakfast bar overlooking DR & LR.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eola Yards
421 VAUGHN Circle
421 Vaughn Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1587 sqft
GREAT RENTAL UNIT! GREAT SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO I-88 AND METRA. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN THIS HOME. GREAT DECK OFF THE DINING ROOM. 2 BED 2.1 BATHS WITH A NICE SIZED LOFT ON THE 2ND LEVEL. UPGRADED UNIT. NORTH ENTRY. 2 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
231 Half Moon Circle
231 Half Moon Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1268 sqft
Available For Rent August 1st! Spacious home with 3 bedrooms plus large fully finished, walkout basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters, new dishwasher 2019 and new light fixtures.

July 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Aurora rents declined slightly over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,126 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,324 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Aurora over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Aurora rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Aurora, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Aurora is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,324 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Aurora fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Aurora.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

