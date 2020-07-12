/
far east
144 Apartments for rent in Far East, Aurora, IL
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
4043 MARBLE Court
4043 Marble Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
An ideal family home in a lovely neighborhood. This end unit townhome is the largest model in this subdivision. It has 3 bdrms (2 with walk-in closets), a spacious kitchen wth Maple cabinets, two & one-half baths and attached 2-car garage.
83 St. Croix Court
83 Saint Croix Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Three Bedroom Townhouse with Amazing View - Three bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Aurora, Naperville schools. Stunning views of the water from your deck! Full unfinished basement and one car garage. Located in a cul de sac.
167 Park Ridge Lane
167 Park Ridge Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1402 sqft
Corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage town home in the Diamond Bay Subdivision. Home has a deck, great for entertaining and a convenient 2nd floor laundry room.
4012 Boulder Court
4012 Boulder Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1576 sqft
Excellent culdesac location walking distance to Still Middle School, this home features hardwood flooring throughout open concept main level. Kitchen features center island breakfast bar overlooking DR & LR.
1153 TEASEL Lane
1153 Teasel Lane, Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
TRADITIONAL SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH A 2 STORY FOYER! BRICK FIRE PLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Decision will be based on credit check, call for specific credit requirements.
1043 Meadowridge Drive
1043 Meadowridge Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2156 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! READY TO MOVE IN! 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME WITH DISTRICT 204 SCHOOLS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPGRADED FLOORING, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE FIRST FLOOR INSTALLED LAST YEAR, NEWER AC/FURNACE.
880 Meadowridge Drive
880 Meadowridge Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2305 sqft
Great home, 2 story foyer, extra large master bedroom and bath, 3 additional bedrooms, light bright kitchen with dinette, family room has fireplace, extra room in great finished basement, large fenced yard, walk to school, shopping. District 204
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Brittany Springs
2504 Bordeaux Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
Walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, conference room, playground, pool, and tennis court. Conveniently located off State Route 34. Pet friendly.
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
500 Station Blvd
500 Station Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Looking to sublet a 1 bedroom/ 1bath in Naperville (in a 2b/2.5bath unit). This apartment is in a newly renovated complex, includes modern appliances and beautiful amenities (love the gym & pool).
4242 Central Park Ln
4242 Central Park Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
4242 Central Park Ln - Property Id: 309982 Recently updated, lots of lighting, premium blinds, close to shopping, Metra & highway. 204 school district. Kids park is at a walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
2974 White Thorn Avenue
2974 White Thorn Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1271 sqft
A beautiful rare find sunny bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story living/family room townhome with attached garage available in Windridge community.
231 Half Moon Circle
231 Half Moon Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1268 sqft
Available For Rent August 1st! Spacious home with 3 bedrooms plus large fully finished, walkout basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters, new dishwasher 2019 and new light fixtures.
2985 KENTSHIRE Circle
2985 Kentshire Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1578 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Crosswinds, super immaculate Open 2 story living room, includes stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, Dinette opens up to patio! Gas fireplace with logs. Fantastic location close to shopping & schools.
1157 Brockton Court
1157 Brockton Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1157 Brockton Court in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
2108 FULHAM Drive
2108 Fulham Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1414 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*SECOND FLOOR RANCH*PRISTINE CONDITION-NOT A SCRATCH* PRAIRIE SAGE MODEL WITH THE EXTENDED FAMILY ROOM.
3029 Kentshire Circle
3029 Kentshire Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1414 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*SECOND FLOOR RANCH PRAIRIE SAGE MODEL WITH THE EXTENDED FAMILY ROOM. THIS RENTAL FEATURES VLTD CEILINGS- 2 BDRMS AND 2 FULL BATH. IN UNIT LAUNDRY TOO. NEW FLOORING & FIXTURES* NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS PLEASE.
423 North Commerce Street
423 Commerce Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 423 North Commerce Street in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
2136 Lindsay Drive
2136 Lindsay Drive, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2475 sqft
Beautiful home in Mission Oaks Subdivision! Very Bright with Open Floor Plan! Well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.
735 Clearwood Ct
735 Clearwood Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Single Family/Duplex Home 735 Clearwood Court, Aurora, IL, 60504 Call Now: 408-802-6591 This is a 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home. A newly renovated house in Naperville-Aurora township, IL. It has 3 bedrooms plus 1.
