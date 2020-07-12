/
eola yards
126 Apartments for rent in Eola Yards, Aurora, IL
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
421 VAUGHN Circle
421 Vaughn Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1587 sqft
GREAT RENTAL UNIT! GREAT SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO I-88 AND METRA. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN THIS HOME. GREAT DECK OFF THE DINING ROOM. 2 BED 2.1 BATHS WITH A NICE SIZED LOFT ON THE 2ND LEVEL. UPGRADED UNIT. NORTH ENTRY. 2 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
828 COUNTY LINE Road
828 County Line Road, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1256 sqft
This bright 2-story beauty from the spacious covered front porch, enjoy 10' ceilings on 1st floor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2508 Reflections Drive
2508 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1906 sqft
Gorgeous, bright and spacious townhouse! Approx. 2,700 SF of finished space (including 800 SF finished basement). Features a great open floor plan and vaulted ceilings, huge loft space. Updated kitchen with granite counters and S.S. appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2421 REFLECTIONS Drive
2421 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1532 sqft
As you arrive home you get greeted by two story family room with fireplace. Light is everywhere and it's puts you in the excellent mood. You rest a little bit and head out for grocery shopping five minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2353 Reflections Drive
2353 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath has everything you're looking for. Tons of living space, oversized eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, and more. Huge master bedroom, with an enormous walk-in closet. Good sized second bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3345 Bromley Lane
3345 Bromley Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3345 Bromley Lane in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
384 JAMESTOWN Court
384 Jamestown Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Spacious unit backing to pond! Family Rm w/fireplace. Master bath vaulted ceiling walk in closet both w/tub and shower. Oak rails, New paint and Carpet. kitchen with 42" cabinet and Black appliances. Second floor laundry and mechanicals.
Results within 1 mile of Eola Yards
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
30 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2410 Oneida Ln
2410 Oneida Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
NAPERVILLE TOWN HOME NEAR RT 59 METRA STATION - Property Id: 316705 Move-In ready, all NEW INTERIOR 1412 SQ FT. 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome 4 BLOCKS FROM RT 59 METRA STATION AND 2 MILES TO I-88. ACCLAIMED NAPERVILLE SCHOOL District 204.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
83 St. Croix Court
83 Saint Croix Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Three Bedroom Townhouse with Amazing View - Three bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Aurora, Naperville schools. Stunning views of the water from your deck! Full unfinished basement and one car garage. Located in a cul de sac.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2526 Oneida Lane
2526 Oneida Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
THIS CONDO IS TOTALLY NEUTRAL, WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
231 Half Moon Circle
231 Half Moon Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1268 sqft
Available For Rent August 1st! Spacious home with 3 bedrooms plus large fully finished, walkout basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters, new dishwasher 2019 and new light fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2715 Wilshire Court
2715 Wilshire Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
686 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Cute as a button End unit! 2 BR townhome & very well maintained consists of a bright living room/dining room! There is plenty of storage in the garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
423 North Commerce Street
423 Commerce Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 423 North Commerce Street in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1770 Felten Road 1B
1770 Felten Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Remodeled beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 31566 Completely remodeled. Beautiful Large 3 Bed Room 2 new bathrooms. Apartment Near I-88 & Aurora Outlet. 3 generous size bedrooms and large master suite with separate full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
504 Commons Road
504 Commons Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1058 sqft
Avenida Naperville is an active adult community (62+) located right near Downtown Naperville, shopping, restaurants and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
401 Breckenridge Drive
401 Breckenridge Drive, Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2226 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM TWO STORY HOME FEATURING TODAY'S FINISHES LOCATED IN THE AWARD-WINNING 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
103 Heather Glen Drive
103 Heather Glen Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1343 sqft
Great Oakhurst location for this Heather Glen 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Absolutely move in condition and well maintained unit. A large living room great for entertaining, kitchen w/ceramic backsplash and plenty of cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, 1A
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
919 sqft
1st floor 2 bed/2 bath with access to deck. 2 bed / 2 bath condo on 1st floor with kitchen vinyl flooring and carpeting in bedrooms installed in 2017. Gas fireplace on electric switch. Eat in kitchen with stackable laundry within closet in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
831 Genesee
831 Genesee Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1510 sqft
831 Genesee Available 08/07/20 North Naperville Second Floor Two Bedroom Condo - North Naperville 2nd floor end unit featuring soaring ceilings beautiful hardwood floors! Formal living & dining room open to kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3013 Anton Drive
3013 Anton Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3013 Anton Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
