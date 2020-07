Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving

Welcome to Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley, an apartment community like no other in Aurora, Illinois. The property is also located just minutes from downtown Naperville, IL. We offer spacious two bedroom townhomes with unparalleled features to brighten your everyday living experience. Newly upgraded kitchens come complete with a full range of appliances and in-unit washers and dryers help keep chores manageable. Our townhome apartments truly feel like home and feature two full bathrooms and a powder room on the first floor. Walk-in closets with built-in organizers are ready-made to put things away, while private patios create an outdoor space all your own.







All the luxuries arent just inside your new apartment home. Explore the fabulous package of community amenities that are filled with health-energizing benefits. Swim a few laps in our sparkling swimming pool or de-stress with a great read on the nearby sundeck. Our fitness center is open 24 hours a day so you can stay healthy year-round and were connected to miles of running trails in nearby Spring Lake and Willow Lake Parks. We offer private garage parking and ample guest parking as a courtesy to our residents.







No matter what your lifestyle, youll love our pet-friendly Aurora townhomes at Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley.