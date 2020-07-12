/
big woods marmion
112 Apartments for rent in Big Woods Marmion, Aurora, IL
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2715 Wilshire Court
2715 Wilshire Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
686 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Cute as a button End unit! 2 BR townhome & very well maintained consists of a bright living room/dining room! There is plenty of storage in the garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2652 Country Oaks Court
2652 Country Oaks Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
Great location for easy access to I-88, Fermi Lab & other major corp offices along w/great 204 schools. Nice TH offers neutral freshly painted walls & new laminate flooring thruout. All appliances including washer/dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Big Woods Marmion
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1770 Felten Road 1B
1770 Felten Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Remodeled beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 31566 Completely remodeled. Beautiful Large 3 Bed Room 2 new bathrooms. Apartment Near I-88 & Aurora Outlet. 3 generous size bedrooms and large master suite with separate full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
504 Commons Road
504 Commons Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1058 sqft
Avenida Naperville is an active adult community (62+) located right near Downtown Naperville, shopping, restaurants and more.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, 1A
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
919 sqft
1st floor 2 bed/2 bath with access to deck. 2 bed / 2 bath condo on 1st floor with kitchen vinyl flooring and carpeting in bedrooms installed in 2017. Gas fireplace on electric switch. Eat in kitchen with stackable laundry within closet in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Big Woods Marmion
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
860 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
42 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1171 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,355
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
30 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
25 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,462
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1145 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
884 sqft
Air-conditioned units with large living rooms, separate dining areas, abundant kitchen storage, and dishwashers. Within walking distance of Wil-O-Way Park, just off Ogden Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
