edgelawn randall
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
146 Apartments for rent in Edgelawn Randall, Aurora, IL
24 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
1 Unit Available
551 Westgate Drive
551 Westgate Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
876 North Commonwealth Avenue
876 North Commonwealth Avenue, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
25 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,337
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
1 Unit Available
643 W. Galena blvd
643 West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2 Br, 2 Bath spacious near downtown - Property Id: 315432 Spacious property with hardwood floors and tile on main floor. 2 Br on main floor. There is a spacious attic and tons of room in the basement. Basement has large room and full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
15 JUNIPER Drive
15 Juniper Drive, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1285 sqft
Silver Trails subdivision, 55 and older community tucked away amongst established single family neighborhood on west side of North Aurora.
5 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
24 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
16 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
1755 Molitor Rd
1755 Molitor Road, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1755 Molitor Rd Available 08/10/20 Two Bedroom Duplex with Shared Garage - Two bed and one bath duplex on large lot in Aurora. Updated kitchen with loads of work and storage space and access to patio. Basement for storage and work area.
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.
1 Unit Available
1770 Felten Road 1B
1770 Felten Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Remodeled beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 31566 Completely remodeled. Beautiful Large 3 Bed Room 2 new bathrooms. Apartment Near I-88 & Aurora Outlet. 3 generous size bedrooms and large master suite with separate full bath.
1 Unit Available
1685 Town Center St
1685 Town Center Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1320 sqft
Upscale Loft Style Rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown - NO PETS. Upscale loft style rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown.
1 Unit Available
2504 Concord Court
2504 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2250 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
422 North Avenue
422 North Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1225 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 Unit Available
2500 Light Road
2500 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR (1) BEDROOM CONDO IN DEER RUN * BRIGHT & UPDATED BEAUTIFULLY * WASHER / DRYER IN UNIT * WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING * AMPLE PARKING SPACE * GREAT LOCATION * Rent includes heat, water, and garbage, tenant is only responsible for
1 Unit Available
1944 Tall Oaks Drive
1944 Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
919 sqft
Very well maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in a Great Location nearby Parks, Shopping, Dining, Public Transportation and Entertainment! Easy access to I-88 and Walking Distance to Big Woods Forest Preserve! Combined Living/Dining Room Features
1 Unit Available
833 Symphony Drive
833 Symphony Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1380 sqft
Well maintained 3BR/2Bth w/ balcony. Formal dining room & family room. Almost 1,400 sq ft! Newer appliances.
1 Unit Available
403 South Jefferson Street
403 South Jefferson Street, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1064 sqft
PROPERTY IS AGENT OWNED! Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with full unfinished basement and 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
2021 Matthew Drive
2021 Matthew Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2021 Matthew Drive in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
931 Four Seasons Boulevard
931 Four Seasons Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
912 sqft
Recently Remodeled! Great Location. Close To Schools, Community Park and Transportation. Nice Open Floor Plan. Kitchen w/ Wood Cabinets, Newer Appliances & Newer Counter Tops. Large Living Room w/ Wood Laminate Flooring. Nice Dining Area.
1 Unit Available
137 South Batavia Avenue
137 South Batavia Avenue, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Perfect Upper Unit Apartment located at the rear of the building. This unit has been updated to include AC and in-unit Laundry, 10' Ceiling. Prime Location. Located above commercial space in convenient Downtown Batavia.
1 Unit Available
312 Boulder Hill Pass
312 Boulder Hill Pass, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1092 sqft
NEWER FLOORING, NEWER APPLIANCES. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH. 1 LEVEL RANCH. WOOD TRIM & DOORS! NEWER PAINTED INTERIOR. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OAK CABS & PANTRY! CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS! ATTACHED 2.
1 Unit Available
538 Mallard Lane
538 Mallard Lane, Sugar Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1466 sqft
DRAMATIC 2-STORY TOWNHOME. LIVING ROOM FEATURES A 2-STORY CEILING. DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE ENTRY TO FULL BATH, LOFT OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM. TWO-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
