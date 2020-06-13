101 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, IL

Apartment List
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2458 Summerwind Lane
2458 Summerwind Lane, Montgomery, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Move in ready, single family house for rent with 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, a fire place and 2 cars garage. Required call or email your phone number before process application or showing unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2807 TROON Drive
2807 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1768 sqft
LARGEST 1/2 DUPLEX IN LAKEWOOD CREEK-3 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE 675+ CURRENT FICO SCORE FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER*CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON SMOKING HOME*NO PETS*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1ST & LAST MONTHS RENT PLUS

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1888 Faxon Drive
1888 Faxon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2248 sqft
Large family home with great open living space! Eat in kitchen with maple cabinets (dishwasher, refrigerator 2019) and is open to family room. Loft area can be 4th bedroom. Master bedroom with walk in closet and updated master bath.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2467 Prairie Crossing
2467 Prairie Crossing Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2708 sqft
ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Gas,water,sewer,electric and trash. Pet friendly! Washer and dryer! Close to shopping. Beautiful patio; perfect for a BBQ! 4 Bedrooms, 3.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Farnsworth
14 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
995 Symphony Drive
995 Symphony Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
3 bed/1.1 bath available in Hometown in Aurora! - Well maintained 3 bed/1.1 bath detached home with 2-car garage close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Rt. 59 Metra in HomeTown community. Available NOW.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2237 Beresford Dr
2237 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1656 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with 2 Car Attached Garage! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2400 Light Rd Apt 107
2400 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Nice renovated 2 bedrooms in the first floor with nice patio, Laundry in unit, stainless steel appliances, 2 ACs and heat is included. (RLNE5829345)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
162 Bertram Drive
162 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRETTY AS A PICTURE! Immacualte 1st Floor Unit! 1 Bedroom PLUS Den and Garage!!! Spacious layout with Large Family Room, Formal Dining and Big Kitchen w/All Appliances Included and Cute Breakfast Bar too! Master Suite with Large Walk In Closet,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
1662 Park Vista Lane
1662 Park Vista Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1296 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
355 Grape Vine Trail
355 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1625 sqft
Fabulous Two Bed Room Plus Loft Town home available for rent! Walk into a two story Foyer with lots of light coming onto both floors. Spacious Living area flows into the Kitchen. Second Floor has two bedrooms with walk in closets in both bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4481 East Millbrook Circle
4481 East Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Enjoy open living with a floor plan that exhibits class and ease. This Cottage style Ranch and former model home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom includes large walk in closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
94 Circle Drive East
94 Circle Drive East, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
Great Boulder Hill ranch home now available for lease. This updated & over-sized ranch features fresh modern paint colors, an open, light and bright floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large lot with mature trees.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10 Scarsdale Road
10 Scarsdale Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
247 Springbrook Trail South
247 Springbrook Trail South, Oswego, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1672 sqft
Awesome ending unit 2 Story Townhouse w/ Oversize 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.1 bathroom, Master bedroom with double closet, New laminate floor throughout whole 1st floor and New dishwasher installed June 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Light Road
2600 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
553 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 Light Road in Kendall County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
325 Ogden Falls Boulevard
325 Ogden Falls Boulevard, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2nd Floor Ranch In Sought After Ogden Falls Neighborhood ** 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Large Eat In Kitchen, 1 Updated Bathroom, And 1 Car Attached Garage ** Enjoy Some Quiet Time On Your Private Balcony ** All Of The Comforts Of A Ranch ~ One
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Waubonsee
32 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fox Valley
32 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
54 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
South East Villages
53 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Montgomery is $1,116, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,313.
Studio
$962
1 Bed
$1,116
2 Beds
$1,313
3+ Beds
$1,680
City GuideMontgomery
"Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery Make me a poster of an old rodeo / Just give me one thing that I can hold on to / To believe in this living is just a hard way to go." - "Angel from Montgomery" by John Prine

Montgomery's population has been growing fast: it shot up from 5,471 in 2000 to 18,438 in 2010, according to census data. This puts Montgomery in the top 10 list of fastest growing municipalities in Illinois. So what makes Montgomery so popular? Well, part of it is proximity to Chicago, but this village has a lot more to offer than just its position hanging onto Chicago's coat tails. Partly it's the pleasant environment on the banks of the Fox River, consisting of many acres of parks and open spaces that attracts new residents. For others it is the great range of smart, modern homes built since the turn of the millennium. And, of course, many of the people who move here are glad to be within just a few minutes' drive from Aurora, where employment and entertainment opportunities abound.

Moving to Montgomery

Montgomery has been in something of a building boom lately. New homes have been springing up all over the village, so you should have no problem finding a shiny new apartment to rent. What these properties lack in history, they make up for by not having so many of the issues that come with older rental properties, such as ancient plumbing or annoying drafts.

When you are looking for apartments for rent in Montgomery, make sure you do your homework. Get your documentation together, including your credit history, ID and proof of income, before you start to look for a place to live. If you are looking for pet-friendly apartments, bear in mind that there might be restrictions on breed and weight -- most landlords are cautious about the idea of allowing a great dane to rampage around in their spotless rental property! If you have references from previous landlords backing up your claims of how well behaved your beloved pet can be, then your chances of getting a warm welcome could be much better.

Neighborhoods in Montgomery

Despite the recent growth, Montgomery still isn't so huge that it has hundreds of different neighborhoods. It's a village, not a big city! Nevertheless, there is a difference in character between the two main neighborhoods of the city, which lie on either side of the river.

Village Center: The central part of Montgomery lies on the north bank of Fox River. Unusually for Montgomery, you'll find a few older properties in this part of town, with many single-unit homes dating back to the 1950s and 1960s. If you insist on having a home with a bit more character than the modern homes and apartment blocks you'll find elsewhere, this is the place to look.

South of Fox River: In more recent years, Montgomery has spread onto the south side of the river, which is where you will find more modern homes and apartments for rent. People living on this side of the river benefit from being close to Settlers Landing shopping center, where you can find a bunch of stores selling everything you want, as well as a large movie theater across the road. Property here is in high demand, so start looking well before you plan to move!

Living in Montgomery

Life in Montgomery can be very pleasant indeed. The Fox River runs through this picturesque community and there are plenty of open spaces in which you can jog, stroll or just generally enjoy life. South Broadway Park, on the banks of the river, is a favorite picnic spot for families, couples and groups of friends. Once you're done stuffing yourself with strawberries and soda, take a walk up along the mid-river island and cross back onto the south shore via the footbridge to see the sights of Spring Lake Memorial Gardens.

Of course, life isn't all relaxing strolls. When you need a little more excitement, head up into Aurora. Here you will find theaters, a great public library and several fun museums, including the historical William Tanner House, which tells the story of early settlers in this area.

Montgomery has plenty of diners and cafes where you can grab a bite to eat. Montgomery also plays host to seasonal community activities, such as an annual tree-lighting festival at the beginning of December, a 5K Halloween run and a spooky ghost walk through Riverside Cemetery, organized by the Montgomery Historic Preservation Commission. Get involved and get to know your new neighbors!

One thing to watch out for is the storms that can hit this area during spring and winter. Be prepared to batten down the hatches, or at least drive slowly and carefully to get to where you need to go. Keep your car roadworthy and bear in mind that you will probably need a car when living here, as public transportation isn't as good as it is in cities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Montgomery?
In Montgomery, the median rent is $962 for a studio, $1,116 for a 1-bedroom, $1,313 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,680 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Montgomery, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Montgomery?
Some of the colleges located in the Montgomery area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Montgomery?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Montgomery from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

