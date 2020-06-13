101 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, IL

Moving to Montgomery

Montgomery has been in something of a building boom lately. New homes have been springing up all over the village, so you should have no problem finding a shiny new apartment to rent. What these properties lack in history, they make up for by not having so many of the issues that come with older rental properties, such as ancient plumbing or annoying drafts.

When you are looking for apartments for rent in Montgomery, make sure you do your homework. Get your documentation together, including your credit history, ID and proof of income, before you start to look for a place to live. If you are looking for pet-friendly apartments, bear in mind that there might be restrictions on breed and weight -- most landlords are cautious about the idea of allowing a great dane to rampage around in their spotless rental property! If you have references from previous landlords backing up your claims of how well behaved your beloved pet can be, then your chances of getting a warm welcome could be much better.