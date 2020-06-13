101 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, IL📍
Montgomery's population has been growing fast: it shot up from 5,471 in 2000 to 18,438 in 2010, according to census data. This puts Montgomery in the top 10 list of fastest growing municipalities in Illinois. So what makes Montgomery so popular? Well, part of it is proximity to Chicago, but this village has a lot more to offer than just its position hanging onto Chicago's coat tails. Partly it's the pleasant environment on the banks of the Fox River, consisting of many acres of parks and open spaces that attracts new residents. For others it is the great range of smart, modern homes built since the turn of the millennium. And, of course, many of the people who move here are glad to be within just a few minutes' drive from Aurora, where employment and entertainment opportunities abound.
Montgomery has been in something of a building boom lately. New homes have been springing up all over the village, so you should have no problem finding a shiny new apartment to rent. What these properties lack in history, they make up for by not having so many of the issues that come with older rental properties, such as ancient plumbing or annoying drafts.
When you are looking for apartments for rent in Montgomery, make sure you do your homework. Get your documentation together, including your credit history, ID and proof of income, before you start to look for a place to live. If you are looking for pet-friendly apartments, bear in mind that there might be restrictions on breed and weight -- most landlords are cautious about the idea of allowing a great dane to rampage around in their spotless rental property! If you have references from previous landlords backing up your claims of how well behaved your beloved pet can be, then your chances of getting a warm welcome could be much better.
Despite the recent growth, Montgomery still isn't so huge that it has hundreds of different neighborhoods. It's a village, not a big city! Nevertheless, there is a difference in character between the two main neighborhoods of the city, which lie on either side of the river.
Village Center: The central part of Montgomery lies on the north bank of Fox River. Unusually for Montgomery, you'll find a few older properties in this part of town, with many single-unit homes dating back to the 1950s and 1960s. If you insist on having a home with a bit more character than the modern homes and apartment blocks you'll find elsewhere, this is the place to look.
South of Fox River: In more recent years, Montgomery has spread onto the south side of the river, which is where you will find more modern homes and apartments for rent. People living on this side of the river benefit from being close to Settlers Landing shopping center, where you can find a bunch of stores selling everything you want, as well as a large movie theater across the road. Property here is in high demand, so start looking well before you plan to move!
Life in Montgomery can be very pleasant indeed. The Fox River runs through this picturesque community and there are plenty of open spaces in which you can jog, stroll or just generally enjoy life. South Broadway Park, on the banks of the river, is a favorite picnic spot for families, couples and groups of friends. Once you're done stuffing yourself with strawberries and soda, take a walk up along the mid-river island and cross back onto the south shore via the footbridge to see the sights of Spring Lake Memorial Gardens.
Of course, life isn't all relaxing strolls. When you need a little more excitement, head up into Aurora. Here you will find theaters, a great public library and several fun museums, including the historical William Tanner House, which tells the story of early settlers in this area.
Montgomery has plenty of diners and cafes where you can grab a bite to eat. Montgomery also plays host to seasonal community activities, such as an annual tree-lighting festival at the beginning of December, a 5K Halloween run and a spooky ghost walk through Riverside Cemetery, organized by the Montgomery Historic Preservation Commission. Get involved and get to know your new neighbors!
One thing to watch out for is the storms that can hit this area during spring and winter. Be prepared to batten down the hatches, or at least drive slowly and carefully to get to where you need to go. Keep your car roadworthy and bear in mind that you will probably need a car when living here, as public transportation isn't as good as it is in cities.