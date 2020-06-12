Apartment List
/
IL
/
aurora
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM

138 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Aurora, IL

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fox Valley
31 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Big Woods Marmion
29 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Big Woods Marmion
28 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 11 at 10:30am
$
Waubonsee
39 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edgelawn Randall
20 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1141 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Far East
9 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
500 Station Blvd
500 Station Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Looking to sublet a 1 bedroom/ 1bath in Naperville (in a 2b/2.5bath unit). This apartment is in a newly renovated complex, includes modern appliances and beautiful amenities (love the gym & pool).

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
384 BUNKER HILL Circle
384 Bunker Hill Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1052 sqft
Immediate move in ready home ofers LOCATION, LOCATION!! This home offers dark walnut colored wood laminate flooring in LR/DR with white doors and trim. Newer appliances and-Ceramic tile in kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
186 Half Moon Circle
186 Half Moon Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
Welcome home! This 2 story Townhome is Located in the Highly Acclaimed Naperville 204 School District.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2315 Reflections Drive
2315 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1256 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome today! This freshly painted home features a stone fireplace, 2nd floor laundry, main bathroom with access to the master bedroom and hall. Freshly clean carpets brand new appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
462 Thomas Paine Court
462 Thomas Paine Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1052 sqft
Private End-Unit with relaxing patio and privacy fence. Beautiful views from all windows. Wonderful, quiet neighborhood. Great flow to this 2 bedroom, 2 story townhouse. Large master bedroom. The washer & dryer are on the 2nd floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Far East
1 Unit Available
4161 Blackstone Drive
4161 Blackstone Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1576 sqft
Immediate Occupancy, Beautiful 2 Bedroom townhouse with open kitchen, a huge loft, 1 1/2 bath, new appliances, carpet and paint close to RT 59 shopping Fox Valley Westfield.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
McCarty Burlington
1 Unit Available
86 North 4th Street
86 North 4th Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
***AVAILABLE NOW*** 2BR, 2 bath spacious unit in downtown Aurora. Water is included in the rent price. Quiet area near park. Blocks from train station. Ample parking for all tenants on property.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Waubonsee
1 Unit Available
3045 ANTON Drive
3045 Anton Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 22nd, 2020! OPEN CONCEPT-RECENT UPGRADES-NEUTRAL CARPET, CERAMIC TILE, LIGHT FIXTURES! ALL NEW WINDOWS 2018.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
320 Springlake Lane
320 Springlake Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1058 sqft
Rarely available 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom Condo... Great Location and Excellent schools. Move in just in time to enjoy the pool. Walking distance to shopping and parks. Great place for commuters as you will be close to the highway.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
633 SERENDIPITY Drive
633 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. Great location. 2 Bedrooms Plus Loft. Country kitchen, Breakfast bar & Dining Area, Newer appliances! 1st floor Laundry. 2 car attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, 1A
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
919 sqft
1st floor 2 bed/2 bath with access to deck. 2 bed / 2 bath condo on 1st floor with kitchen vinyl flooring and carpeting in bedrooms installed in 2017. Gas fireplace on electric switch. Eat in kitchen with stackable laundry within closet in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rents declined significantly over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,128 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,327 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Aurora over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents went down 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Aurora rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Aurora, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Aurora is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,327 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Aurora.
    • While rents in Aurora fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Aurora.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAurora 3 BedroomsAurora Accessible ApartmentsAurora Apartments under $1,100Aurora Apartments with Balcony
    Aurora Apartments with GarageAurora Apartments with GymAurora Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAurora Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Apartments with Pool
    Aurora Apartments with Washer-DryerAurora Cheap PlacesAurora Dog Friendly ApartmentsAurora Furnished ApartmentsAurora Luxury PlacesAurora Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
    Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
    St. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Big Woods MarmionFox ValleySouth Farnsworth
    Edgelawn RandallEola Yards
    WaubonseeFar East

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Aurora UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
    Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
    University of Chicago