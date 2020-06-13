122 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Aurora, IL

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Aurora that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
South East Villages
54 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Big Woods Marmion
26 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Big Woods Marmion
29 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Waubonsee
32 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Fox Valley
31 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Far East
9 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
177 gregory st 17
177 Gregory Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
890 sqft
Quaint and airy retreat - Property Id: 298014 Open floor ok. With family room dining room. Main bedroom is 15x12 the other is 10x11. All utilities except for electric are included. Close to all major highways. Comes fully furnished with.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near West Galena
1 Unit Available
1 S View St
1 South View Street, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Spacious One Bedroom - Property Id: 74774 Wonderful One bedroom apartment in a lovely award winning court yard building!. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise. Public transportation in front of building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2543 Hillsboro Blvd
2543 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2543 Hillsboro Blvd Available 07/10/20 Two Story Townhome in Washington Square Aurora - Three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome in Washington Square.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Far East
1 Unit Available
83 St. Croix Court
83 Saint Croix Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Three Bedroom Townhouse with Amazing View - Three bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Aurora, Naperville schools. Stunning views of the water from your deck! Full unfinished basement and one car garage. Located in a cul de sac.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
747 Serendipity Drive
747 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1160 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
North River
1 Unit Available
1084 North Highland Avenue
1084 North Highland Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1260 sqft
THIS HALF DUPLEX HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATH AND 1 CAR GARAGE**LARGE FENCED YARD** WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED**2 PETS ALLOWED**No pit bulls or rottwiellers** This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
McCarty Burlington
1 Unit Available
422 North Avenue
422 North Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1225 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
1662 Park Vista Lane
1662 Park Vista Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1296 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Pigeon Hill
1 Unit Available
622 Monroe Street
622 Monroe Street, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1606 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
4125 Winslow Court
4125 Winslow Ct, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1777 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH BASEMENT!!! Conveniently located in Aurora with award winning District 204 Schools! This 3 Bedroom "Braeden" with a BASEMENT- part of the Charlestown Collection, features 9 Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
186 Half Moon Circle
186 Half Moon Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
Welcome home! This 2 story Townhome is Located in the Highly Acclaimed Naperville 204 School District.

1 of 8

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
South East Villages
1 Unit Available
2450 North Crescent Lane
2450 Crescent Lane South, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Edgelawn Randall
1 Unit Available
1735 Greene Court
1735 Greene Court, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
**Available Now!**Recently painted, updated second level 2BR 1Bath unit. Great location close to I88 and shopping. Full basement w/ own washer and dryer for the unit as well as storage locker. Rent price includes one car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Aurora, IL

Finding an apartment in Aurora that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

