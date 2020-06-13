/
/
yorkville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 PM
68 Apartments for rent in Yorkville, IL📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 Orchid St
1406 Orchid Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Yorkville! - Located in beautiful Autumn Creek Condominium Association in the City of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2237 Beresford Dr
2237 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1656 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with 2 Car Attached Garage! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
162 Bertram Drive
162 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRETTY AS A PICTURE! Immacualte 1st Floor Unit! 1 Bedroom PLUS Den and Garage!!! Spacious layout with Large Family Room, Formal Dining and Big Kitchen w/All Appliances Included and Cute Breakfast Bar too! Master Suite with Large Walk In Closet,
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
409 Twinleaf Trail
409 Twinleaf Trl, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1936 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*3 BEDROOM PLUS LARGE LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE CURRENT CREDIT REPORT SHOWING MINIMUM SCORE OF 675+ FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER, CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON-SMOKING HOME*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1 MONTHS SECURITY
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4481 East Millbrook Circle
4481 East Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Enjoy open living with a floor plan that exhibits class and ease. This Cottage style Ranch and former model home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom includes large walk in closet.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4541 Garritano Street
4541 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhouse with 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Loft, and 1 car garage. 2nd floor laundry room comes with washer and dryer. There is no shortage of storage space in this unit!
Results within 1 mile of Yorkville
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2458 Summerwind Lane
2458 Summerwind Lane, Montgomery, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Move in ready, single family house for rent with 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, a fire place and 2 cars garage. Required call or email your phone number before process application or showing unit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2807 TROON Drive
2807 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1768 sqft
LARGEST 1/2 DUPLEX IN LAKEWOOD CREEK-3 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE 675+ CURRENT FICO SCORE FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER*CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON SMOKING HOME*NO PETS*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1ST & LAST MONTHS RENT PLUS
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
355 Grape Vine Trail
355 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1625 sqft
Fabulous Two Bed Room Plus Loft Town home available for rent! Walk into a two story Foyer with lots of light coming onto both floors. Spacious Living area flows into the Kitchen. Second Floor has two bedrooms with walk in closets in both bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2467 Prairie Crossing
2467 Prairie Crossing Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2708 sqft
ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Gas,water,sewer,electric and trash. Pet friendly! Washer and dryer! Close to shopping. Beautiful patio; perfect for a BBQ! 4 Bedrooms, 3.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
722 KRISTEN Street
722 Kristen Street, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1637 sqft
Two-Story home close to schools, shopping and community clubhouse. Freshly rehabbed, clean and waiting for you! Nice big yard in back- We are pet friendly!
Results within 5 miles of Yorkville
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2400 Light Rd Apt 107
2400 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Nice renovated 2 bedrooms in the first floor with nice patio, Laundry in unit, stainless steel appliances, 2 ACs and heat is included. (RLNE5829345)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue
159 South Commonwealth Avenue, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
ALL BRICK COACH HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. WONDERFUL LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING, METRA & I88! Cost savings with gas, electric, water utilities included. Lawn care included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Edgelawn Randall
1 Unit Available
1735 Greene Court
1735 Greene Court, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
**Available Now!**Recently painted, updated second level 2BR 1Bath unit. Great location close to I88 and shopping. Full basement w/ own washer and dryer for the unit as well as storage locker. Rent price includes one car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
94 Circle Drive East
94 Circle Drive East, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
Great Boulder Hill ranch home now available for lease. This updated & over-sized ranch features fresh modern paint colors, an open, light and bright floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large lot with mature trees.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10 Scarsdale Road
10 Scarsdale Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1888 Faxon Drive
1888 Faxon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2248 sqft
Large family home with great open living space! Eat in kitchen with maple cabinets (dishwasher, refrigerator 2019) and is open to family room. Loft area can be 4th bedroom. Master bedroom with walk in closet and updated master bath.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Light Road
2600 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
553 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 Light Road in Kendall County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
821 Preston Lane
821 Preston Lane, Oswego, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3600 sqft
Beautiful single family with 3600 Sqft and pond view sunroom, 4 bedrooms with walk-in closet, 3 car garage, 1st floor den, vault ceiling w/ great natural lighting. Fireplace in living room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
152 South Evanslawn Avenue
152 South Evanslawn Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2180 sqft
Aurora University Area Cape Cod home on Evanslawn Avenue. A stunning cape cod home located in the center of the boulevard district.
Results within 10 miles of Yorkville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Farnsworth
14 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
54 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Yorkville, the median rent is $909 for a studio, $1,055 for a 1-bedroom, $1,241 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,588 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Yorkville, check out our monthly Yorkville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Yorkville area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yorkville from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
