All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like
Orchard Village Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, IL
/
Orchard Village Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:55 PM

Orchard Village Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1240 W Indian Trail Rd · (630) 313-4294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Edgelawn Randall
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL 60506
Edgelawn Randall

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1603 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 0716 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,191

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit 0106 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0315 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 0610 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,542

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 0109 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,582

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orchard Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
business center
game room
hot tub
Welcome to your apartment home, in Aurora. Designed to offer a soothing respite from the outside world, Orchard Village Apartments welcomes you with a variety of remodeled one and two-bedroom apartments and a bevy of resort-inspired amenities. In addition, our luxurious community enjoys a superb location in Aurora, IL, close to some of the best retail, recreational, and cultural venues in town. Minutes away from downtown Aurora, Chicago Premium Outlets, the Aurora University, IMSA, and many others, we help you savor life in this charming city to its full extent.At home, enjoy waking up to a spacious apartment complemented with the latest finishes and fixtures. From high-quality Whirlpool appliances and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures to solid Hardware Etc. hardwood cabinets and individually controlled, programmable Honeywell thermostats, we made sure you’ll have best-in-class everything. The same applies to our exciting community features. Make a stop at our complimentary Starbucks co

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Choice: $88-$175 non-refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Orchard Village Apartments have any available units?
Orchard Village Apartments has 27 units available starting at $1,106 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Orchard Village Apartments have?
Some of Orchard Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orchard Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Orchard Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orchard Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Orchard Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Orchard Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Orchard Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Orchard Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orchard Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orchard Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Orchard Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Orchard Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Orchard Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Orchard Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orchard Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St
Aurora, IL 60504
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive
Aurora, IL 60502
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St
Aurora, IL 60504
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr
Aurora, IL 60504

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 BedroomsAurora Apartments with GymAurora Pet Friendly PlacesAurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Big Woods MarmionFox ValleySouth FarnsworthEdgelawn RandallEola YardsWaubonseeFar East

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago