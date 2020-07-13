Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center game room hot tub

Welcome to your apartment home, in Aurora. Designed to offer a soothing respite from the outside world, Orchard Village Apartments welcomes you with a variety of remodeled one and two-bedroom apartments and a bevy of resort-inspired amenities. In addition, our luxurious community enjoys a superb location in Aurora, IL, close to some of the best retail, recreational, and cultural venues in town. Minutes away from downtown Aurora, Chicago Premium Outlets, the Aurora University, IMSA, and many others, we help you savor life in this charming city to its full extent.At home, enjoy waking up to a spacious apartment complemented with the latest finishes and fixtures. From high-quality Whirlpool appliances and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures to solid Hardware Etc. hardwood cabinets and individually controlled, programmable Honeywell thermostats, we made sure you’ll have best-in-class everything. The same applies to our exciting community features. Make a stop at our complimentary Starbucks co