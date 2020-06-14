Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

80 Apartments for rent in Aurora, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aurora renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
1 of 45

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fox Valley
Fox Valley
28 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South East Villages
51 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Big Woods Marmion
26 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
1 of 45

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eola Yards
Eola Yards
38 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Far East
Far East
9 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Near West Galena
1 Unit Available
1 S View St
1 South View Street, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Spacious One Bedroom - Property Id: 74774 Wonderful One bedroom apartment in a lovely award winning court yard building!. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise. Public transportation in front of building.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eola Yards
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Valley
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
4125 Winslow Court
4125 Winslow Ct, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1777 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH BASEMENT!!! Conveniently located in Aurora with award winning District 204 Schools! This 3 Bedroom "Braeden" with a BASEMENT- part of the Charlestown Collection, features 9 Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Valley
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
384 BUNKER HILL Circle
384 Bunker Hill Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1052 sqft
Immediate move in ready home ofers LOCATION, LOCATION!! This home offers dark walnut colored wood laminate flooring in LR/DR with white doors and trim. Newer appliances and-Ceramic tile in kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eola Yards
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
1074 Park Hill Circle
1074 Park Hill Cr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in 204 School district. Fantastic location! Unit features 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings in Master suite and 2nd floor laundry. Hardwood flooring in living room and ceramic in kitchen. Young Elementary close to home.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Big Woods Marmion
1 Unit Available
2915 Church Road
2915 Church Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1770 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Newer 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Savannah Crossing! 3 full bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, full FINISHED walk out basement, 2 car garage!! Gorgeous unit! Backs to pond! Upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, wood

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eola Yards
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
1282 Dunbarton Drive
1282 Dunbarton Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1960 sqft
Location, Location and Location.!!!Home in a great location, close to Metra, highway and shopping! BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH STONE TOUCHES ENHANCE THE EXTERIOR. CHARMING 2-STORY FOYER, VAULTED LIVING RM W/FORMAL DINING RM.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Blackhawk
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
152 South Evanslawn Avenue
152 South Evanslawn Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2180 sqft
Aurora University Area Cape Cod home on Evanslawn Avenue. A stunning cape cod home located in the center of the boulevard district.

1 of 8

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Near West Galena
Near West Galena
1 Unit Available
5 S View St
5 S View St, Aurora, IL
Studio
$700
1 Bedroom
Ask
$700 Vintage studio apartment - Property Id: 49519 LOFT-LIKE APARTMENT CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION Nice kitchen with separate bath dressing area. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Country Lakes
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Brookdale
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Country Lakes
$
Country Lakes
10 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1144 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ashwood Park
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2847 Henley Lane
2847 Henley Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
1910 sqft
SPACIOUS ENERGY EFFICIENT TOWN HOME.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2408 Sheehan Drive
2408 Sheehan Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1017 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN !! WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT HOME WITH NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING ON THE 1ST FLOOR AND CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY FOR EASY CONVENIENCE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Carillon Club
Carillon Club
1 Unit Available
2905 Madison Drive
2905 Madison Dr, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1998 sqft
**ONE OF THE LARGEST "FOSTER" FLOOR PLANS, NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT **AVAILABLE WITHIN A WEEK OF APPLICATION ACCEPTANCE DATE**NEWER TOWNHOUSE (1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1913 Continental Avenue
1913 Continental Ave, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1813 sqft
Available for showings June 2nd! A commuters dream, this newer construction executive townhome is located right across the parking lot from the Metra station. Highly rated Indian Prairie School District 204.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2136 Lindsay Drive
2136 Lindsay Drive, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2475 sqft
Beautiful home in Mission Oaks Subdivision! Very Bright with Open Floor Plan! Well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Aurora, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aurora renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

