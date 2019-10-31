All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like
157 Gregory Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, IL
/
157 Gregory Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:08 AM

157 Gregory Street

157 Gregory Street · (630) 745-8228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Fox Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

157 Gregory Street, Aurora, IL 60504
Fox Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 157 Gregory Street have any available units?
157 Gregory Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 157 Gregory Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 Gregory Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Gregory Street pet-friendly?
No, 157 Gregory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 157 Gregory Street offer parking?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not offer parking.
Does 157 Gregory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Gregory Street have a pool?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not have a pool.
Does 157 Gregory Street have accessible units?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Gregory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Gregory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive
Aurora, IL 60502
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St
Aurora, IL 60504
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr
Aurora, IL 60504

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 BedroomsAurora Apartments with GymAurora Dog Friendly ApartmentsAurora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Big Woods MarmionFox ValleySouth FarnsworthEdgelawn RandallEola YardsWaubonseeFar East

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago