Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:08 AM
157 Gregory Street
157 Gregory Street
·
(630) 745-8228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
157 Gregory Street, Aurora, IL 60504
Fox Valley
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 14 · Avail. now
$1,300
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 157 Gregory Street have any available units?
157 Gregory Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 157 Gregory Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 Gregory Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Gregory Street pet-friendly?
No, 157 Gregory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 157 Gregory Street offer parking?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not offer parking.
Does 157 Gregory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Gregory Street have a pool?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not have a pool.
Does 157 Gregory Street have accessible units?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Gregory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Gregory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Gregory Street does not have units with air conditioning.
