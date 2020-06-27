All apartments in Sandy Springs
740 Glenridge Close Dr
740 Glenridge Close Dr

740 Glenridge Close Dr · No Longer Available
Location

740 Glenridge Close Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculately maintained home just minutes away from everything Sandy Springs has to offer! When you enter the home you are greeted by a beautiful foyer, staircase, formal living room, and spacious dining room. Open concept living space feats a fireplace, hardwood floors, and abundant natural light. Kitchen has custom cabinets, abundant counter space, large island and new appliances.Master suite is complete w/ trey ceiling, large his/her closets & private master bath w/double vanities & sep tub/shower. Great fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Glenridge Close Dr have any available units?
740 Glenridge Close Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 740 Glenridge Close Dr have?
Some of 740 Glenridge Close Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Glenridge Close Dr currently offering any rent specials?
740 Glenridge Close Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Glenridge Close Dr pet-friendly?
No, 740 Glenridge Close Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Dr offer parking?
Yes, 740 Glenridge Close Dr offers parking.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Glenridge Close Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Dr have a pool?
No, 740 Glenridge Close Dr does not have a pool.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Dr have accessible units?
No, 740 Glenridge Close Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Glenridge Close Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Glenridge Close Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
