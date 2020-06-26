All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated June 11 2019

707 Gettysburg Pl

707 Gettysburg Place · No Longer Available
Location

707 Gettysburg Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
2BR/1BA condo in Sandy Springs - 2BR/1BA Dunwoody Hills condo in great Sandy Springs location. Hardwood floors with dining area and large living room with fireplace. Amazing sunroom with windows all around and access to private deck. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and neat second bedroom, also with access to deck. Well laid out bathroom, and hallway laundry closet with washer/dryer. All white kitchen with tile floor and backsplash. Close to community pool and tennis courts. Minutes from GA-400 at the Northridge exit, and all the restaurant/grocery offerings of Sandy Springs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Gettysburg Pl have any available units?
707 Gettysburg Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 707 Gettysburg Pl have?
Some of 707 Gettysburg Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Gettysburg Pl currently offering any rent specials?
707 Gettysburg Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Gettysburg Pl pet-friendly?
No, 707 Gettysburg Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 707 Gettysburg Pl offer parking?
No, 707 Gettysburg Pl does not offer parking.
Does 707 Gettysburg Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Gettysburg Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Gettysburg Pl have a pool?
Yes, 707 Gettysburg Pl has a pool.
Does 707 Gettysburg Pl have accessible units?
No, 707 Gettysburg Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Gettysburg Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Gettysburg Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Gettysburg Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Gettysburg Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
