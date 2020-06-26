707 Gettysburg Pl

Amenities

2BR/1BA condo in Sandy Springs - 2BR/1BA Dunwoody Hills condo in great Sandy Springs location. Hardwood floors with dining area and large living room with fireplace. Amazing sunroom with windows all around and access to private deck. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and neat second bedroom, also with access to deck. Well laid out bathroom, and hallway laundry closet with washer/dryer. All white kitchen with tile floor and backsplash. Close to community pool and tennis courts. Minutes from GA-400 at the Northridge exit, and all the restaurant/grocery offerings of Sandy Springs.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4935506)