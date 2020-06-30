6600 Cadence Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unbelievably gorgeous executive townhome in the highly sought after Aria Complex in Sandy Springs near 400 and Abernathy Rd. This brand new townhome is an end unit near the entrance with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This decorator-beautiful townhome has so much natural light and upgraded features that it is a showcase for the executive who loves to entertain. This open floor-plan home is centered around a stunning kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included but may not be shown), pearl white cabinets, chrome hardware, and quartz counters. Flanking each side of the kitchen is the formal dining area and the living area with high ceilings and beautiful dark hardwood floors throughout. The master and one bedroom are on the upper level and one additional bedroom is on the lower level. The large master has a trey ceiling and ceiling fan with a pocket door to the master bath. The master bath has a fabulous custom tile shower with a bench, chrome shower hardware, and glass doors. The vanity has dual sinks with designer mirrors and the walk-in closet has a huge closet system. The additional bedroom is spacious and has it's own full bathroom. The laundry closet is located on the upper level and comes with a full size washer and dryer (not shown). On the lower level is a 3rd bedroom/office with a full bathroom and access to the 2-car garage. This home has tons of closet space and every feature was carefully selected for elegance. Some of the features includes a stone fireplace, upscale lighting, tile backspaces, designer mirrors, and much more! This complex has a private walking area with a beautiful pond and paths that wind through the woods. Small pet under 25lbs is welcome with additional monthly pet rent. We are seeking long term tenants wanting to establish roots in the community.