Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6600 Cadence Blvd
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

6600 Cadence Blvd

6600 Cadence Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6600 Cadence Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unbelievably gorgeous executive townhome in the highly sought after Aria Complex in Sandy Springs near 400 and Abernathy Rd. This brand new townhome is an end unit near the entrance with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This decorator-beautiful townhome has so much natural light and upgraded features that it is a showcase for the executive who loves to entertain. This open floor-plan home is centered around a stunning kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included but may not be shown), pearl white cabinets, chrome hardware, and quartz counters. Flanking each side of the kitchen is the formal dining area and the living area with high ceilings and beautiful dark hardwood floors throughout. The master and one bedroom are on the upper level and one additional bedroom is on the lower level. The large master has a trey ceiling and ceiling fan with a pocket door to the master bath. The master bath has a fabulous custom tile shower with a bench, chrome shower hardware, and glass doors. The vanity has dual sinks with designer mirrors and the walk-in closet has a huge closet system. The additional bedroom is spacious and has it's own full bathroom. The laundry closet is located on the upper level and comes with a full size washer and dryer (not shown). On the lower level is a 3rd bedroom/office with a full bathroom and access to the 2-car garage. This home has tons of closet space and every feature was carefully selected for elegance. Some of the features includes a stone fireplace, upscale lighting, tile backspaces, designer mirrors, and much more! This complex has a private walking area with a beautiful pond and paths that wind through the woods. Small pet under 25lbs is welcome with additional monthly pet rent. We are seeking long term tenants wanting to establish roots in the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Cadence Blvd have any available units?
6600 Cadence Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6600 Cadence Blvd have?
Some of 6600 Cadence Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Cadence Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Cadence Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Cadence Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Cadence Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Cadence Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6600 Cadence Blvd offers parking.
Does 6600 Cadence Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6600 Cadence Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Cadence Blvd have a pool?
No, 6600 Cadence Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Cadence Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6600 Cadence Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Cadence Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Cadence Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 Cadence Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6600 Cadence Blvd has units with air conditioning.

