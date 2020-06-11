All apartments in Sandy Springs
509 Abingdon Way 509

509 Abingdon Way · No Longer Available
Location

509 Abingdon Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Branches

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Unit 509 Available 07/01/19 Spacious Condo in Sandy Springs close to MARTA - Property Id: 125039

Spacious condo on ground level in great location: 2 large bedrooms, 2 full private baths, 2 large walk-in closets. No stairs! Large living area with gas fireplace, tiled sun room with French doors, elegant dining niche. Large windows for lots of natural light. Kitchen is roomy and bright. Washer/dryer included. Rent includes garbage removal, basic cable and access to pool/tennis. Drive or walk to nearby North Springs MARTA station. Close to GA400 and headquarters of Mercedez-Benz, State Farm, Cox. Near Perimeter Center, Northside Hospital, Sandy Springs Center. Plenty of great shopping and wide variety of restaurants nearby. Non-refundable pet fee, security deposit and first/last months rent due at lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125039
Property Id 125039

(RLNE4920283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Abingdon Way 509 have any available units?
509 Abingdon Way 509 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 509 Abingdon Way 509 have?
Some of 509 Abingdon Way 509's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Abingdon Way 509 currently offering any rent specials?
509 Abingdon Way 509 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Abingdon Way 509 pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Abingdon Way 509 is pet friendly.
Does 509 Abingdon Way 509 offer parking?
No, 509 Abingdon Way 509 does not offer parking.
Does 509 Abingdon Way 509 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Abingdon Way 509 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Abingdon Way 509 have a pool?
Yes, 509 Abingdon Way 509 has a pool.
Does 509 Abingdon Way 509 have accessible units?
No, 509 Abingdon Way 509 does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Abingdon Way 509 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Abingdon Way 509 has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Abingdon Way 509 have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Abingdon Way 509 does not have units with air conditioning.
