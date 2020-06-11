509 Abingdon Way 509

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Unit 509 Available 07/01/19 Spacious Condo in Sandy Springs close to MARTA - Property Id: 125039



Spacious condo on ground level in great location: 2 large bedrooms, 2 full private baths, 2 large walk-in closets. No stairs! Large living area with gas fireplace, tiled sun room with French doors, elegant dining niche. Large windows for lots of natural light. Kitchen is roomy and bright. Washer/dryer included. Rent includes garbage removal, basic cable and access to pool/tennis. Drive or walk to nearby North Springs MARTA station. Close to GA400 and headquarters of Mercedez-Benz, State Farm, Cox. Near Perimeter Center, Northside Hospital, Sandy Springs Center. Plenty of great shopping and wide variety of restaurants nearby. Non-refundable pet fee, security deposit and first/last months rent due at lease signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125039

Property Id 125039



(RLNE4920283)