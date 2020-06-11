509 Abingdon Way 509

Amenities
Unit 509 Available 07/01/19 Spacious Condo in Sandy Springs close to MARTA - Property Id: 125039
Spacious condo on ground level in great location: 2 large bedrooms, 2 full private baths, 2 large walk-in closets. No stairs! Large living area with gas fireplace, tiled sun room with French doors, elegant dining niche. Large windows for lots of natural light. Kitchen is roomy and bright. Washer/dryer included. Rent includes garbage removal, basic cable and access to pool/tennis. Drive or walk to nearby North Springs MARTA station. Close to GA400 and headquarters of Mercedez-Benz, State Farm, Cox. Near Perimeter Center, Northside Hospital, Sandy Springs Center. Plenty of great shopping and wide variety of restaurants nearby. Non-refundable pet fee, security deposit and first/last months rent due at lease signing.
