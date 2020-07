4820 Powers Ferry Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

FANTASTIC & PERFECTLY MAINTAINED 4 BED 3 BATH RENTAL HOME ON A BEAUTIFUL LOT AND IN WALKING DISTANCE TO CHASTAIN AMPHITHEATER & PARK. FORMAL LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM, FAMILY R00M W/ FIREPLACE & FRENCH DRS TO SCREENED IN PORCH OVER LOOKING THE BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE BACKYARD, UPDATED KITCHEN W/NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR (NOT SHOWN IN PHOTOS), BREAKFAST BAR,OVERSIZED FIRESIDE MASTER SUITE W/FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO A LARGE DECK AREA, LUXURIOUS BATH W/HUGE TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER,HIS&HER WALK IN CLOSETS. SPACIOUS GUEST BEDR00MS,HARDWD FLRS, 2 CAR GARAGE & SO MUCH MORE