4730 Huntley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4730 Huntley Drive

4730 Huntley Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4730 Huntley Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fully FURNISHED and renovated 4-bedroom home located in sought after Westfield Park in close-in Sandy Springs. Home convenient to great shopping, hospitals, exercise venues, highway 75, 85, GA 400 and minutes to Chastain Park. This lovely home has hardwoods throughout, a 2-car garage and a fully equipped kitchen. Separate utility room w/WASHER & DRYER. Kitchen has stainless steel double door refrigerator and gas stove. Owner WILL CONSIDER A SHORT TERM LEASE at a higher rent. Allow 24 hours to schedule appointment to show. Home available on April 1, 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Huntley Drive have any available units?
4730 Huntley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4730 Huntley Drive have?
Some of 4730 Huntley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Huntley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Huntley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Huntley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Huntley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4730 Huntley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Huntley Drive does offer parking.
Does 4730 Huntley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 Huntley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Huntley Drive have a pool?
No, 4730 Huntley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4730 Huntley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4730 Huntley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Huntley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 Huntley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4730 Huntley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4730 Huntley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
