4730 Huntley Drive

Fully FURNISHED and renovated 4-bedroom home located in sought after Westfield Park in close-in Sandy Springs. Home convenient to great shopping, hospitals, exercise venues, highway 75, 85, GA 400 and minutes to Chastain Park. This lovely home has hardwoods throughout, a 2-car garage and a fully equipped kitchen. Separate utility room w/WASHER & DRYER. Kitchen has stainless steel double door refrigerator and gas stove. Owner WILL CONSIDER A SHORT TERM LEASE at a higher rent. Allow 24 hours to schedule appointment to show. Home available on April 1, 2017.