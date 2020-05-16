340 Nell Court

Amenities

Light filled European with an open floor plan nestled into a cul de sac. Level fenced back yard. Walk to several schools. $125,000 custom kitchen renovation with tall cabinetry, large granite island, skylights and pantry. Master on the main with direct access to private screened in and curtained porch which overlooks the stone dry bed landscaping and perfect grassy area for children and pets. Additional fire pit/lower sitting area. Separate exterior entry to the lower level suite with full kitchen, gym, rec room/living room, bath and au paire suite. Tons of storage.