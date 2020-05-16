All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 340 Nell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
340 Nell Court
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:36 PM

340 Nell Court

340 Nell Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

340 Nell Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light filled European with an open floor plan nestled into a cul de sac. Level fenced back yard. Walk to several schools. $125,000 custom kitchen renovation with tall cabinetry, large granite island, skylights and pantry. Master on the main with direct access to private screened in and curtained porch which overlooks the stone dry bed landscaping and perfect grassy area for children and pets. Additional fire pit/lower sitting area. Separate exterior entry to the lower level suite with full kitchen, gym, rec room/living room, bath and au paire suite. Tons of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 3000
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Nell Court have any available units?
340 Nell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 340 Nell Court have?
Some of 340 Nell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Nell Court currently offering any rent specials?
340 Nell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Nell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Nell Court is pet friendly.
Does 340 Nell Court offer parking?
No, 340 Nell Court does not offer parking.
Does 340 Nell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Nell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Nell Court have a pool?
No, 340 Nell Court does not have a pool.
Does 340 Nell Court have accessible units?
No, 340 Nell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Nell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Nell Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Nell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Nell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College