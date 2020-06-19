1710 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities
CONDO UNIT IN SOUGHT AFTER SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY! - This Top Floor, Corner Condo Unit With Great View Features 1 Big Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, 1 Full Bathroom, Large Living/Dining Room with Fireplace and Mirrored Wall, Bonus/Sun Room w/Skylights. Washer, Dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and built in microwave remain for tenants' use. Small pet under 30 LBS will be considered on per case basis w/additional deposit.
NOTE:
*HOME WILL REMAIN ON THE MARKET AND BE SHOWN UNTIL FULL MONTH'S RENT AND LEASE ARE RECEIVED BY MANAGEMENT.*
(RLNE2158752)