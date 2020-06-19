1710 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

CONDO UNIT IN SOUGHT AFTER SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY! - This Top Floor, Corner Condo Unit With Great View Features 1 Big Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, 1 Full Bathroom, Large Living/Dining Room with Fireplace and Mirrored Wall, Bonus/Sun Room w/Skylights. Washer, Dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and built in microwave remain for tenants' use. Small pet under 30 LBS will be considered on per case basis w/additional deposit.



NOTE:

*HOME WILL REMAIN ON THE MARKET AND BE SHOWN UNTIL FULL MONTH'S RENT AND LEASE ARE RECEIVED BY MANAGEMENT.*



(RLNE2158752)