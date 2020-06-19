All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 1710 Huntingdon Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
1710 Huntingdon Chase
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1710 Huntingdon Chase

1710 Huntingdon Chase · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1710 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
CONDO UNIT IN SOUGHT AFTER SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY! - This Top Floor, Corner Condo Unit With Great View Features 1 Big Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, 1 Full Bathroom, Large Living/Dining Room with Fireplace and Mirrored Wall, Bonus/Sun Room w/Skylights. Washer, Dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and built in microwave remain for tenants' use. Small pet under 30 LBS will be considered on per case basis w/additional deposit.

NOTE:
*HOME WILL REMAIN ON THE MARKET AND BE SHOWN UNTIL FULL MONTH'S RENT AND LEASE ARE RECEIVED BY MANAGEMENT.*

(RLNE2158752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
1710 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1710 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 1710 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Huntingdon Chase isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Huntingdon Chase is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
No, 1710 Huntingdon Chase does not offer parking.
Does 1710 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Huntingdon Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Huntingdon Chase has a pool.
Does 1710 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 1710 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College