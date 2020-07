Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 2/2 Condo for Lease in Dunwoody Lakes! Building 12, Top Floor. Kitchen has granite, newer lighting and newer appliances! Both bathrooms have been renovated including newer tiles showers and countertops. Carpet shown in photos has been replaced with hardwood floors. Available for move-in beginning May 22.