1104 Garden Ct

1104 Garden Court · (770) 517-1761
Location

1104 Garden Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 Garden Ct · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Rare 2 bed 2 bath condo located in Sandy Springs - Great location near 285/400, Perimeter Mall, Marta, Mercedes Benz Headquarters. 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with back patio. Washer / Dryer, water, and trash all included in rent. Open floor plan with updated flooring. Nice view off of covered patio. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet with built in shelving. Community features: pool, tennis courts, fitness facility, clubhouse and walking trails. Tenant is responsible for a $20/month Utility Reduction Program that includes the delivery of air filters. Available July 10th.

$55 non-refundable application fee located on our website at www.backyardrealty.com. All occupants 18 yrs and older are required to fill out an application. Lease term is 12 months. Call Forrest with any questions office 770 517-1761 ext 206

(RLNE5823756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Garden Ct have any available units?
1104 Garden Ct has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1104 Garden Ct have?
Some of 1104 Garden Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Garden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Garden Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Garden Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Garden Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1104 Garden Ct offer parking?
No, 1104 Garden Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Garden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 Garden Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Garden Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Garden Ct has a pool.
Does 1104 Garden Ct have accessible units?
No, 1104 Garden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Garden Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Garden Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Garden Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Garden Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
