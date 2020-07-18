1104 Garden Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Rare 2 bed 2 bath condo located in Sandy Springs - Great location near 285/400, Perimeter Mall, Marta, Mercedes Benz Headquarters. 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with back patio. Washer / Dryer, water, and trash all included in rent. Open floor plan with updated flooring. Nice view off of covered patio. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet with built in shelving. Community features: pool, tennis courts, fitness facility, clubhouse and walking trails. Tenant is responsible for a $20/month Utility Reduction Program that includes the delivery of air filters. Available July 10th.



$55 non-refundable application fee located on our website at www.backyardrealty.com. All occupants 18 yrs and older are required to fill out an application. Lease term is 12 months. Call Forrest with any questions office 770 517-1761 ext 206



(RLNE5823756)