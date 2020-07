Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Amazing 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath End Unit Townhome! This Desirable Plan Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Tops, Spacious Family Room w/ Coffered Ceilings and Beautiful Stone Fireplace, His and Her Closets in Master Bedroom, Large Master Suite w/ Sitting Room and Private Covered Deck. Secondary Bedrooms have Private Baths. Private Gated Community w/ Great Access to I-285 and 400. This is a MUST SEE Townhome!

No Pets and No Smoking Allowed