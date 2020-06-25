All apartments in Brookhaven
3845 Ashford Trail NE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:43 PM

3845 Ashford Trail NE

3845 Ashford Trail Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Ashford Trail Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Exceptionally clean, well maintained Brookhaven home. Quiet cul-du-sac neighborhood, top schools, walk to Blackburn & Murphey Candler parks, bike path to Whole Foods, entertainment, shopping, & dining. Min to several hospitals. Open bright floor plan. Large Master suite w/ 2 Walk-In Closets, bath w/Double Vanities, soaking tub & seamless shower w/frameless glass. Park like private garden. Gas Fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/ Sub Zero Fridge & Thermador 6 burner stove. Hardwood floors throughout. New energy efficient windows. Yard maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Ashford Trail NE have any available units?
3845 Ashford Trail NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3845 Ashford Trail NE have?
Some of 3845 Ashford Trail NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 Ashford Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Ashford Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Ashford Trail NE pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Ashford Trail NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3845 Ashford Trail NE offer parking?
Yes, 3845 Ashford Trail NE offers parking.
Does 3845 Ashford Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Ashford Trail NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Ashford Trail NE have a pool?
No, 3845 Ashford Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Ashford Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 3845 Ashford Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Ashford Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3845 Ashford Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 Ashford Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3845 Ashford Trail NE does not have units with air conditioning.
