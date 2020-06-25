3845 Ashford Trail NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Exceptionally clean, well maintained Brookhaven home. Quiet cul-du-sac neighborhood, top schools, walk to Blackburn & Murphey Candler parks, bike path to Whole Foods, entertainment, shopping, & dining. Min to several hospitals. Open bright floor plan. Large Master suite w/ 2 Walk-In Closets, bath w/Double Vanities, soaking tub & seamless shower w/frameless glass. Park like private garden. Gas Fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/ Sub Zero Fridge & Thermador 6 burner stove. Hardwood floors throughout. New energy efficient windows. Yard maintenance included.