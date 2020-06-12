/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
361 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA
Park at Oglethrope
39 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1362 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
$
North Brookhaven
84 Units Available
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1552 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lavista Park
152 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,829
1429 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
3499 Sunderland Circle NE
3499 Sunderland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2967 sqft
Traditional Ranch Updated 3 Bedrm 3 Baths, Hardwd Floors on Main, Formal Foyer, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Kit.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1874 Wyndale Court
1874 Wyndale Court, Brookhaven, GA
Unbeatable Brookhaven location, yet nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious and light-filled with abundant parking and privacy, this is perfectly situated inside the perimeter and close to shopping, dining and the Buckhead business district.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2298 Limehurst Drive NE
2298 Limehurst Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1845 sqft
Lovely Brick Townhome (End Unit) w Excellent Features in Fantastic Location! Best of Brookhaven & Atl close by..
Brookhaven Village
1 Unit Available
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA
Stunning townhome in Brookhaven and minutes to shops & restaurants. Open kitchen concept with views to the living area, large deck of living area, separate dining, elegant foyer & gas fireplace.
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
2310 Poplar Springs Drive NE
2310 Poplar Springs Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1412 sqft
Recently renovated 3bdrm/2bath ranch located in the heart of "Brookhaven's" Drew valley subdivision. Located on a private street this home features: granite counter-tops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, fresh paint and upgraded lighting.
Lynwood Park
1 Unit Available
3183 Windsor Lake Drive
3183 Windsor Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
Great location in Brookhaven, close to Costco, restaurants & shops. Safe cul-de-sac is great for families & kids! Main floor features formal liv'g, dining, open kitchen, great room & full bed and bath. Large windows & natural light.
Brookhaven Village
1 Unit Available
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA
Best Brookhaven Walk to Everything Location! Great Schools! Walk to Marta! Walk to Dresden Restaurants and Shops.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1239 sqft
Awesome location, Brookhaven living!! Short distance to Chamblee Middle and Charter High school. Sanitizing HVAC system with UV disinfectant light and HEPA filter for heightened health security.
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
2323 Burch
2323 Burch Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1197 sqft
What a find! 3 bedroom rental in a fantastic Brookhaven location. Great hardwoods throughout, Laundry room off of the kitchen. Fenced yard & storage shed.
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
2313 Attaway Walk NE
2313 Attaway Walk, Brookhaven, GA
Fantastic home located in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood. Home is situated in a cul-de-sac and tucked into a neighborhood with high walkability. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops and the local drug store.
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE
1959 Saxon Valley Circle, Brookhaven, GA
End unit town home in Buckhead Place. Open floor plan on main level. Professional grade kitchen with view to family room. Master suite and two guest bedrooms upstairs. Roof top patio with relaxing views. Finished lower level with full bath.
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
3473 Koyla Landing
3473 Koyla Lndg, Brookhaven, GA
Enjoy a walkable lifestyle! Brand new three stories Townhome close to everywhere! The gated community is among the most luxurious properties you’ll find in Chamblee. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms across 2400 square feet.
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
3742 Clairmont Road
3742 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven, GA
Appointment Only! Perfect FURNISHED Atlanta & Brookhaven Location! Great rental mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta! Recently Renovated with
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1403 N Druid Hills Road
1403 North Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven, GA
Amazing Furnished Home in the heart of Brookhaven mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta.
Buford Highway
1 Unit Available
1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE
1624 Lenox Overlook Road, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2068 sqft
Beautiful End unit in gated Brookhaven community. Featuring an archway foyer leading to open floorplan w/ tons of natural light & gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2143 Coventry Drive
2143 Coventry Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2213 sqft
Brookhaven Townhome built in 2017 with all the latest design trends.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
4081 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
4081 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
The Diamond of Brookhaven! See this $350K renovation. Mins from HWY 400 & 285, Both Lenox & Perimeter Malls & the Finest Restaurants & shopping Atlanta offers. Great schools & close to hospitals.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1688 Harts Mill Road NE
1688 Harts Mill Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
Superb location in Brookhaven on Harts Mill Road. Furnished and move-in ready.Turn-key. Exceptionally clean house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with large dining room.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
3624 Ashcroft Bnd
3624 Ashcroft Bnd NE, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2494 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent at Brookhaven. Incredible location...Close to I285, GA 400. Community Swimming Pool. The custom kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an island overlooks the family room.
Historic Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE
1195 West Brookhaven Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
This sophisticated, idyllic, historically significant estate sits on a large private lot in Historic Brookhaven overlooking Capital City Club golf course.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2153 Weldonberry Drive NE
2153 Weldonberry Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1845 sqft
Beautiful Brookhaven Townhome in Gated Community with Pool. Sun-filled end unit with Hardwood Floors on main. Living rm with Gas Fireplace, Higher Ceilings, Deck, Kitchen with stained cabinets, Granite counters. Beautifully maintained.
