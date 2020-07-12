/
brookhaven village
430 Apartments for rent in Brookhaven Village, Brookhaven, GA
16 Units Available
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1275 sqft
Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, and Brookhaven MARTA Station are near this property. Community amenities include an on-site yoga studio, fitness center, and swimming pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available.
1 Unit Available
4120 Peachtree Rd NE
4120 Peachtree Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Post Glen Promo Code: 4120-P - Property Id: 312671 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat. Appointments Only Sunday - Closed We answer every time.
1 Unit Available
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3349 sqft
Stunning townhome in Brookhaven and minutes to shops & restaurants. Open kitchen concept with views to the living area, large deck of living area, separate dining, elegant foyer & gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Brookhaven Village
118 Units Available
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,160
2310 sqft
Prime location in the Buckhead neighborhood, units have stunning views, wood floors, large windows and lots of light. Complex has an elevated Sky Lounge, exclusive resident programs and is pet-friendly.
28 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,325
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
18 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
10 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
32 Units Available
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1243 sqft
Yards from Highway 141 and close to Osborne Rd. Apartments have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Attractive community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a putting green.
85 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
20 Units Available
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,212
2022 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.
22 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1313 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.
20 Units Available
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,209
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
64 Units Available
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phipps Place in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
40 Units Available
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,121
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1181 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
32 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
23 Units Available
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,352
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,473
1498 sqft
Lenox Park location close to university and walking trails. Spacious floor plans, luxury garden tubs and unique design finishes. Skyline views, free Wi-Fi at the sundeck and many more luxury amenities to welcome you home.
38 Units Available
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1321 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Briarwood, an inviting apartment community seamlessly woven into the lively Brookhaven neighborhood, yet comfortably tucked away from the hustle and bustle.
2 Units Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
38 Units Available
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1347 sqft
Luxury Living, Steps From Buckhead Atlanta's Best Shops. Located in the desirable Buckhead neighborhood, Kingsboro Apartments offers the ultimate in walkability and stylish comfort.
3 Units Available
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Atlanta, just minutes from Clairmont Road and Briarwood Recreation Center. Community features playground and pool. Units include patio, dishwasher, walk in closets and disposal.
1 Unit Available
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sierra Station in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans that include private washers and dryers, balconies or patios, central air and heating, ceiling fans, and extra storage space.
1 Unit Available
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85.
1 Unit Available
1020 Lenox Park Blvd NE
1020 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
Available 09/08/20 Post Garden PROMO CODE: 1020-P - Property Id: 312650 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
