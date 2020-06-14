/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
329 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Buford Highway
10 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
764 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Park at Oglethrope
37 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
733 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Park at Oglethrope
21 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
$
North Brookhaven
84 Units Available
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lavista Park
9 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Park at Oglethrope
30 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
1020 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Lavista Park
149 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated November 7 at 06:50pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sierra Station in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 82
Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
745 sqft
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601
1468 Briarwood Way Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1015 sqft
LOCATION is Everything! Beautiful Gated community of Carlyle Woods in Brookhaven,Easy access to I-85 and other Interstates.
Results within 1 mile of Brookhaven
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sexton Woods
23 Units Available
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
804 sqft
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Perimeter Center
19 Units Available
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
812 sqft
Contemporary homes with tiled backsplash, plank-style flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Community features include a saltwater swimming pool, cardio center and gaming room. Easy access to I-285. Close to the famous Perimeter Mall.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Perimeter Center
4 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
726 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Dresden East
24 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
48 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
Lenox
39 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
812 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Martin Manor
32 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
819 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Perimeter Center
33 Units Available
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
815 sqft
Luxury apartments contain custom cabinetry, oversized soaking tubs and porcelain tile. Community offers cabana seating, swimming pool and courtyards. Located a half-mile from the Dunwoody MARTA station.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Brookhaven
33 Units Available
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
921 sqft
Stunning interior design throughout this green community with five-star amenities that include a 24-hour gym, pool and more. Stylish, modern interiors. Minutes from GA-400, I-285 and Perimeter Mall.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sexton Woods
13 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
782 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,118
854 sqft
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Pine Hills
44 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
878 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Similar Pages
Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookhaven 3 BedroomsBrookhaven Accessible ApartmentsBrookhaven Apartments with Balcony
Brookhaven Apartments with GarageBrookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrookhaven Apartments with ParkingBrookhaven Apartments with Pool